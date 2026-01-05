AONDevices and P-Logic Showcase Super-Low-Power Edge AI for Always-On Safety Tags and Wearables at CES 2026

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AONDevices, Inc., the leader in super-low-power always-on Edge AI solutions, announced today that P-Logic Innovations LLC, an edge-intelligence company focused on OEM safety and sensing platforms, will demonstrate its Beacon AI Tag™ and Guardian™ products – both powered by AONDevices technology – at CES 2026 in the MIOT Wireless booth.

AONDevices’ technology allows product designers to integrate advanced sensing and machine learning features – such as command recognition, acoustic event detection, and motion understanding – while staying within the strict power budgets required for small, battery-operated devices. These capabilities enable practical, privacy-preserving, always-on intelligence suitable for safety-critical and resource-constrained deployments.

P-Logic will showcase two AON-enabled products that demonstrate how super-low-power Edge AI can be applied as modular intelligence building blocks for OEM platforms:

Beacon AI Tag™

A compact, always-on sensing device designed to add acoustic, motion, and environmental intelligence to existing systems. Powered by AONDevices’ processor, Beacon operates for years on a coin-cell battery, enabling continuous awareness in security, safety, and monitoring applications.

Guardian™

A wearable safety device that applies AON’s super-low-power Edge AI to fall detection with voice confirmation, acoustic event recognition, and environmental hazard monitoring. All inference is performed locally, enabling reliable operation with minimal power consumption and enhanced privacy.

Together, these products illustrate how P-Logic is leveraging AONDevices’ technology to move intelligence from the cloud to the edge – unlocking faster response, lower operating costs, and improved reliability for battery-powered systems.

“Our focus is enabling meaningful intelligence under strict power limits,” said Mouna Elkhatib, CEO of AONDevices. “Running advanced ML features at super-low-power levels is what unlocks the next generation of smart wearables, tags, and safety devices. P-Logic’s products show how powerful these capabilities become when integrated into real designs.”

“AONDevices’ super-low-power Edge AI allows us to deliver always-on intelligence within extremely constrained power budgets,” said Adinor Puplampu, Founder and Principal Engineer of P-Logic Innovations. “This capability is foundational to our approach – enabling Beacon and Guardian to provide real-time acoustic and sensor awareness locally, without sacrificing battery life or relying on the cloud.”

“We are pleased to host P-Logic’s AON enabled products at our CES booth,” said Roy Chen, Founder and CEO of MIOT. “AONDevices brings new levels of capability to IoT and wearable hardware, and these demonstrations show how innovative edge-AI concepts can translate into deployable, real-world solutions.”

Visit the MIOT Wireless booth at the Venetian Expo, Hall G, #60638 from January 6-9, 2026 to see P-Logic’s Beacon AI Tag™ and Guardian™ products powered by AONDevices technology.

About P-Logic Innovations

P-Logic Innovations LLC develops modular, OEM-ready edge-AI products that bring real-time intelligence directly into safety-critical systems. Its solutions enable platform providers to reduce cloud dependence while improving reliability, privacy, and system economics across home security and elder-care applications.

About AONDevices

Headquartered in Irvine, California, AONDevices, Inc. develops super-low-power, always-on Edge AI solutions that combine super-low-power silicon, highly optimized lightweight neural networks, and the AONx360™ toolchain to deliver real-time voice, sound, and multi-sensor intelligence in wearables, hearables, smart home devices, and IoT systems. AONDevices’ processors operate in the microwatt power range, enabling continuous on-device awareness and supporting ML feature bundles such as wake word, voice command, acoustic event detection, and ML-driven sensor fusion for motion and environmental understanding.

AONDevices’ innovations have been recognized with the Best Audio or Vision Application Product Award from TinyML for the AON1120: Always-on Voice, Sound and Sensor Fusion Edge AI Solution, and its technology is being integrated into multiple in-development commercial products with global partners.

For more information, visit www.aondevices.com.

