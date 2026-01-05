G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market Size to Hit USD 6.04 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 5.59% - SNS Insider

Austin, Texas, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, The G-protein coupled receptors (GPCRs) market size was valued at USD 3.92 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 6.04 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.59% during 2025-2032.

The G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market is witnessing steady expansion due to the central role of GPCRs in cellular signal transduction and their widespread use as drug targets across multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology, cardiovascular diseases, metabolic disorders, and central nervous system conditions. GPCRs account for a significant share of approved pharmaceuticals, reinforcing their continued importance in pharmaceutical research and development. Advancements in structure-based drug design, high-throughput screening technologies, and biologics-based GPCR targeting approaches are further supporting market growth. In addition, increasing investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in precision medicine and novel receptor-targeted therapies are contributing to sustained demand.





U.S. G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market Insights:

The U.S. GPCRs market size was valued at USD 1.11 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1.66 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 5.21% during the forecast period of 2025–2032.

Growth in the U.S. market is supported by a strong pharmaceutical research ecosystem, high R&D spending, and early adoption of advanced drug discovery technologies. The presence of major pharmaceutical companies, academic research institutions, and contract research organizations actively engaged in GPCR-based research continues to accelerate innovation. Additionally, increasing FDA approvals of GPCR-targeted therapies and rising funding for translational research are reinforcing the country’s leading position in the global market.

G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 3.92 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 6.04 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.59% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Key Segments • By Product (Cell Lines, Detection Kits, Cell Culture Reagents, Ligands)



• By Assay Type (cAMP Functional Assays, Calcium Functional Assays, β-Arrestin Functional Assays, Radioligand Binding and GTPγS Functional Assays, Internalization Assays, Trafficking Assays)



• By Application (Cancer Research, CNS Research, Metabolic Research, Cardiovascular Research, Inflammation Research, Respiratory Research, Other Applications [Ophthalmology, Immunology, Dermatology, etc.])



• By End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations [CROs]) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product

The cell lines segment dominated the G-protein coupled receptors (GPCRs) market share in 2024, with a 46.1% due to their extensive use in drug screening, receptor characterization, and functional assays. The detection kits segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period due to an increasing need for assays that are standardized, simple, and time-convenient in performing the GPCR function-related assays, ligand binding, and signal transduction.

By Assay Type

The cAMP functional assays segment accounted for the largest share around 28% of the G protein-coupled receptor market in 2024 owing to its ability to measure intracellular cAMP, a major second messenger in GPCR-mediated signaling pathways. The calcium functional assays are anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period due to a growing attention to the Gq-coupled GPCRs that mediate intracellular calcium signaling.

By Application

The cancer research segment led the G-protein coupled receptors (GPCRs) market in 2024 with a 31.2% market share, owing to the vital role of GPCRs in the progression, angiogenesis, and metastasis of the tumor. The CNS research segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to its key role of the GPCRs in regulating neurotransmission, neuroinflammation, and neurodegenerative processes.

By End-User

The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment held a major market share of around 52.1% market share due to increasing demand for GPCR-focused drug discovery and development. The contract research organizations (CROs) segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the rise in adoption of the outsourcing model for various complex drug discovery and development services.

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the G-protein coupled receptors (GPCRs) market analysis in 2024, with 37.10% primarily due to highly developed pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, investment in R&D, high-tech advancement supporting artificial Intelligence, and the utilization of improved technology and presence of major market players in this region.

The Asia Pacific is experiencing the fastest growth in the G-protein coupled receptors (GPCRs) market with a 6.12% CAGR over the forecast period, due to growing life sciences investments, expanding biopharmaceutical industries, and awareness regarding precision medicine.

Recent Developments:

May 2025 – Novo Nordisk formed a strategic partnership worth USD 2.2 billion with Septerna to develop oral small-molecule medicines for obesity and associated cardiometabolic disorders. The alliance will initially be centered on four programs focused on G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs), which include GLP-1, GIP, and glucagon receptors. Under the agreement, Septerna will collect more than USD 200 million in upfront and near-term payments, along with possible milestone-driven payments and royalties.

January 2025 – Isogenica, a global leader in the discovery of synthetic VHH antibodies, unveiled a strategic partnership with Cube Biotech, an expert in stabilized protein technologies. The partnership is to tackle one of drug discovery's most daunting fields, GPCR target engagement.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market Report are

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Merck KGaA

PerkinElmer

Abcam

Promega Corporation

BMG LABTECH

Eurofins Scientific

Isogenica

BD Biosciences

Qiagen

Enzo Life Sciences

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Tocris Bioscience

HD Biosciences Co. Ltd.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals

GenScript Biotech Corporation

Novo Nordisk

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

AstraZeneca

Key G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market Segments

By Product

Cell Lines

Detection Kits

Cell Culture Reagents

Ligands

By Assay Type

cAMP Functional Assays

Calcium Functional Assays

β-Arrestin Functional Assays

Radioligand Binding and GTPγS Functional Assays

Internalization Assays

Trafficking Assays

By Application

Cancer Research

CNS Research

Metabolic Research

Cardiovascular Research

Inflammation Research

Respiratory Research

Other Applications (Ophthalmology, Immunology, Dermatology, etc.)

By End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

DISEASE BURDEN & THERAPEUTIC RELEVANCE METRICS – helps you assess how the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, cancer, and neurological conditions is directly driving sustained demand for GPCR-targeted therapies, which already account for over 35% of FDA-approved drugs.

R&D PIPELINE INTENSITY INDEX – helps you evaluate innovation momentum by tracking over 600 GPCR-targeting drug candidates across clinical and preclinical stages, with growing focus on biased agonism, allosteric modulators, and orphan GPCRs that represent next-generation therapeutic opportunities.

TECHNOLOGY-DRIVEN DRUG DISCOVERY ADOPTION – helps you identify competitive advantages by analyzing the integration of AI, machine learning, and structural biology tools in GPCR drug development, accelerating target validation, lead optimization, and approval timelines.

STRATEGIC COLLABORATION & INVESTMENT LANDSCAPE – helps you understand market consolidation and innovation acceleration through high-value partnerships such as Novo Nordisk–Septerna, increasing academic-industry collaborations, and rising venture capital and public funding directed toward GPCR-focused biotech and structural drug design.

