Naoris Protocol Hosts Private Leadership Summit in Marrakech on the Future of Decentralized Cybersecurity

Marrakech, Morocco, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Naoris Protocol, the world’s first decentralized cybersecurity mesh powered by a post-quantum blockchain and distributed AI, recently hosted an invitation-only Private Summit in Marrakech from Wednesday, December 17 through Monday, December 22.

Designed as an intimate leadership retreat, the summit brought together a select group of global founders, ultra-high-net-worth investors, and major strategic partners, to explore the future of decentralized security and global digital trust.

Key discussions focused on Post-Quantum Security AI, Cybersecurity DePIN infrastructure, and the evolving requirements for trust at a state, financial, and institutional level. The gathering included participants with direct access to heads-of-state-level networks, reflecting the growing importance of cybersecurity as critical infrastructure rather than a purely technical concern.

Naoris’ private summit is set to become a recurring event. Attendees at the Marrakech edition included Mario Nawfal, renowned entrepreneur, investor, and media personality known for founding companies like Froothie and the International Blockchain Consulting Group, and co-founding NFT Technologies; James Diorio, Author, CEO of Crypto Decrypted, and Founder of Tradecraft Capital; as well as Regan Melin, CEO of Naoris Ventures and many other esteemed guests.





The summit followed recent recognition of Naoris Protocol in a research submission to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Crypto Assets Task Force. The document, part of a proposed Post-Quantum Financial Infrastructure Framework (PQFIF), identifies quantum computing as a systemic threat to global financial systems and outlines a roadmap to protect trillions of dollars in digital assets. Within this framework, Naoris Protocol is cited as a reference implementation model for quantum-resistant blockchain infrastructure, based on real-world deployment and measurable security outcomes.

Naoris recently participated in a high-level panel titled Quantum Risk, Digital Trust & the Future of Wealth Preservation at the recent ME Family Office Summit in Dubai to discuss how quantum-era threats, decentralized trust networks, and next-generation cybersecurity will reshape global wealth protection. This followed the team’s participation in two invitation-only gatherings for business and innovation leaders: the 1640 Society Family Office Wealth Forum and the Volcano Innovation Summit.

“This event underscores Naoris Protocol’s growing role driving innovation at the intersection of technology, policy, and global security as institutions prepare for a post-quantum future,” said David Carvalho, CEO and Founder of Naoris Protocol. “The summit caps what was a transformative year for Naoris, and we look forward to building on this momentum in the new year.”

About Naoris Protocol

Naoris Protocol is the world’s first Decentralized Cybersecurity Mesh, a post-quantum blockchain powered by distributed AI. It delivers Decentralized Zero Trust by turning networks into incentivized trust ecosystems where every node validates and protects every other. Backed by investors including Tim Draper and advised by global cybersecurity leaders, Naoris Protocol secures financial institutions, enterprises, governments, and decentralized ecosystems against an accelerating landscape of threats.

Disclaimer: All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.