Pure Radiance Medispa Introduces Seattle’s First FDA-Cleared, Needle-Free Hair Growth Laser With Zero Downtime

Seattle, WA, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Radiance Medispa, one of Seattle’s leading destinations for aesthetics. Founded and led by Tami Meraglia, MD, known for its hormone and health-protective, non-invasive approach to beauty, today announced the launch of its newest advanced hair restoration treatment Seattle’s first FDA-cleared in-office laser device for hair growth, offering patients a highly effective, non- invasive highly effective, needle-free, zero-downtime solution for thinning hair and early-stage hair loss.





This new FDA-cleared system uses modern follicle-stimulating technology and precision delivery methods to help reactivate dormant follicles, strengthen existing strands, and support healthier, thicker hair growth, all without surgery or downtime.

“Hair thinning affects so many people, and most assume their only options are medications or invasive procedures,” says Dr Tami Meraglia at Pure Radiance Medispa

A Breakthrough in Non-Surgical Hair Regeneration

The new FDA-cleared device is designed for both men and women and focuses on improving scalp health, circulation, and follicle activity. By targeting the root causes of thinning hair at a cellular level. By supporting healthier follicle function, the treatment encourages natural regrowth and stronger, more resilient hair over time.

Key benefits include:

Stimulates and strengthens weakened hair follicles

Completely non-invasive and needle-free

Zero downtime

Pure Radiance Medispa also provides a Hair Growth Guarantee with some of their packages: If a patient completes a full treatment series of six and does not experience hair growth, Pure Radiance Medispa will continue to treat them at no additional cost. (Conditions apply.)

Holistic, Health-Protective Aesthetic Care focuses exclusively on non-invasive, hormone-safe technologies that help patients look and feel their best while supporting long-term skin and scalp health

Our goal has always been to bring science-backed, innovative treatments to our community,” said Dr. Meraglia. “This FDA-cleared hair growth laser is modern, results-driven, and designed to work in harmony with your health.”

About Pure Radiance Medispa

Pure Radiance Medispa, located in lower Queen Anne, Seattle, WA, specializes in non-invasive, hormone-safe aesthetic treatments that deliver outstanding results without compromising health. Founded by Tami Meraglia, MD, the practice is committed to science-driven, health-protective beauty and offers advanced technologies that support visible results and long-term vitality and beauty inside and out.

Learn more at: https://www.pureradiancemedispa.com/hair-restoration





