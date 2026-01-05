Natural Weight Loss Florida Launches Habit-Based Support Program for Clients Using Weight-Loss Medications

Boca Raton, FL, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As weight-loss medications such as GLP-1 therapies become increasingly common, many individuals are discovering that medication alone does not provide the skills needed for long-term success. In response, Natural Weight Loss Florida, founded by Boca Raton wellness practitioner Beth Meirav, has launched a new personalized service designed specifically for clients who are currently using or preparing to transition off weight-loss medications.

Beth Meirav is the founder of Natural Weight Loss Florida, specializing in habit-based weight loss support.

This innovative offering focuses on building sustainable, real-world habits around eating patterns, hunger awareness, food timing, stress management, sleep, and daily routines—so results can be maintained with confidence, whether clients remain on medication or eventually choose to come off.

“Weight-loss medications can be incredibly helpful,” says Meirav. “But they don’t teach you how to live in your body day to day. My work helps clients build the habits and self-trust that allow medication to support their journey rather than define it.”

The program provides one-on-one, highly individualized coaching that works alongside prescribed treatments. Rather than replacing medical care, the approach complements it by addressing the behavioral and lifestyle components that medications alone cannot.

Many clients seek this support after realizing that while medication may reduce appetite, it doesn’t address emotional eating, social situations, or how to confidently nourish themselves long term.

“I often hear clients say they’re afraid to stop medication because they don’t trust themselves yet,” Meirav shares. “This program is about rebuilding that trust step by step, so they feel capable, informed, and empowered.”

The service is ideal for:

Individuals currently using weight-loss medications who want stronger, more sustainable results

Clients planning a thoughtful transition off medication

Anyone seeking habit-based support to prevent weight regain and improve overall well-being

Natural Weight Loss Florida is known for its personalized, compassionate approach that emphasizes real food, mindful structure, and practical strategies tailored to each client’s life.

“This isn’t about for or against medication,” says Meirav. “It’s about giving people tools they can rely on now and in the future.”

The program is now available to new and existing clients throughout Boca Raton, surrounding communities as well as virtually.

About Natural Weight Loss Florida

Natural Weight Loss Florida provides personalized weight-loss programs focused on real food, habit change, and long-term success—featuring a patented acupressure method designed to control hunger.

