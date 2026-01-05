LIFX and Feit Electric Expand Smart Home Ecosystem at CES 2026 with New Tactile Controls and High-Value “Everyday” Lighting

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIFX, a leader in high-performance smart lighting, and its parent company, Feit Electric, today announced a 2026 product roadmap centered on three strategic pillars: accessibility, tactile control, and advanced connectivity. By introducing the new Everyday product line alongside next-generation hardware like the SuperColor Mirror and Smart Dimmer, LIFX is providing consumers with more ways to customize, control, and elevate their smart home environments.

Enhanced Control: Beyond the App

While the LIFX app remains at the heart of the user experience, the 2026 lineup introduces physical touchpoints to make smart home interaction more seamless for every member of the household.

LIFX SuperColor Mirror: This damp-rated fixture features front and backlighting with specialized "Make Up Check" and Anti-Fog modes. Includes three configurable buttons that allow users to toggle scenes or control other Matter-enabled devices directly from the vanity.



LIFX Smart Dimmer: This in-wall dimmer switch features four customizable buttons and an 8-zone gradient light bar. Control a wide range of lighting products, with TRIAC dimming for supported traditional LED, Halogen or Incandescent bulbs. The broadest range of lighting controls, scenes, and effects are available on LIFX smart lights, but the LIFX Dimmer Switch can also control other Matter-enabled smart lights. Using configurable single, double, or long-press gestures, users can trigger a range of actions across their smart home, such as Matter-enabled adjusting blinds or calling robot vacuums.



Broadening the Range: The Everyday Line

To complement its premium SuperColor series, LIFX is expanding the Everyday range. This line is engineered for consumers looking for an affordable entry point into the LIFX ecosystem without compromising on the brand's signature 90+ CRI color accuracy.

Everyday Bulb (A19): An 800-lumen, full-color, and tunable white bulb available now for approximately $10, making it easier for users to outfit entire rooms with high-quality smart light.

The Platform: Matter and the Thread Upgrade

LIFX continues to embrace and commit to new industry standards to ensure long-term device value. In 2026, LIFX will roll out a Thread Upgrade for its current generation of smart devices, offering users the choice between a simple Wi-Fi connection for their devices or Thread for a low-latency mesh network. This provides users with greater range and reliability as their home's smart device count grows.



“Smart lighting shouldn’t feel intimidating or overly complicated,” said Mark Hollands, Chief Technology Officer at LIFX. “Our focus has been on making the experience feel seamless, whether someone is buying their first smart light or outfitting an entire home. By introducing new form factors, adding tactile buttons to our latest hardware, and expanding our range of price points, we’re meeting people where they are, whether they want to tap a button, use an app, or talk to their home. LIFX is designed to work the way they want it to.”

Availability

Everyday Bulb: Available now via Amazon and Lifx.com (~$10/bulb).

CES 2026 Showcase Feit Electric and LIFX will be demonstrating the 2026 lineup at Pepcom on January 5. To learn more about the full range of LIFX smart lighting, visit LIFX.com .

About LIFX

LIFX, a Feit Electric brand, is a leading provider of smart lighting solutions dedicated to transforming everyday experiences through innovative technology and design. Founded in Australia, LIFX is recognized as a pioneer in connected lighting, offering a broad portfolio of products that combine powerful color, high-quality light and intuitive control. Designed to work across major smart home platforms, LIFX products give people flexible ways to interact with lighting—whether through an app, voice assistant, or tactile controls. For more information, visit LIFX.com.

About Feit Electric

Feit Electric is a leading global manufacturer of energy-efficient lighting, home safety, and smart home products, committed to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in California, Feit Electric delivers cutting-edge solutions that make homes safer, smarter, and more sustainable. The company’s trusted brands Feit Electric, LIFX, Cree Lighting, and USI serve millions of customers through leading retailers and distribution partners worldwide. For more information, visit feit.com.

