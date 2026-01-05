US Cigarettes and Tobacco Manufacturing Industry Report: Financial Analysis, Market Size & Benchmarks, and Revenue Forecasts to 2032 with P&L, KPIs, and EBITDA

Dublin, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cigarettes and Tobacco Manufacturing (U.S.) Financial Analysis, Market Size & Benchmarks, and Revenue Forecasts to 2032 with P&L, KPIs, and EBITDA" report from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Vital industry-specific data including metrics, benchmarks, historic numbers, growth rates and forecasts that will save countless hours of research.
Key Findings:
- Cigarettes and Tobacco Manufacturing Industry (U.S.) to reach $86,628,756,523 by 2032.
- Cigarettes and Tobacco Manufacturing Industry (U.S.), including Average EBITDA, Operating Ratios and Sales per Employee.
Core Benefits:
- Comprehensive overview of an industry financial results, ratios, vital statistics and metrics in one package
- Complete benchmarking of the industry and its top companies
- Deep industry and company financials
This Analytics Report Features:
- Historical data
- Revenue forecasts, growth rates and CAGR
- Operating ratios
- Complete data for benchmarking a company to its industry and to specific leading companies
- Benchmarking this industry to all U.S. industries
- Deep profiles and financial histories/operating ratios for up to ten top U.S.-based companies
Designed to benefit:
- Analysis and Financial Modeling
- Investment Professionals
- Lenders
- M&A Advisors
- Appraisers
- Consultants
Key Data:
Industry Summary
- Revenues historical through 2024
- Revenues projected through 2032
- Employee Count 2017-2024
- Annual Growth Rate 2024
- CAGR 2017 through 2024
- CAGR 2025 through 2032
- Top U.S. Companies
Employment and Establishments
- Number of Firms 2017-2024
- Number of Establishments 2017-2024
- Employees, 2017-2024
- Average Annual Sales per Firm & per Establishment 2017-2024
- Sales per Employee Average Annual Operating Ratios
- Revenue Compared to All Industries
- Expenses Compared to All Industries
- Profits & Income Taxes Compared to All Industries
Benchmarks
This Industry Compared to All Industries
- Comparison of Revenues, Profits and Taxes to All Industries
Industry Results, Publicly-Held Companies (U.S.), Average for all Companies
- Industry Income Statement, Balance Sheet, Cash Flow Statement, 2017-2024
Top Companies Profiled & Ranked
- In-Depth Profiles, Financial Reports, Ranks & Executive Lists for Top U.S.-Based Corporations
Top Companies Ranked
- Market Capitalization
- Employees
- Revenue
- Net Income
- 3-Year Revenue Growth
- 3-Year Income Growth
- Return on Assets
- Return on Equity
- Return on Invested Capital
Comparison of Individual Top Publicly-Held Companies to Industry Averages, 2024
- Income Statements, Balance Sheets and Cash Flow Stat
Companies Featured
- Philip Morris International Inc
- Altria Group Inc
- Reynolds American Inc
- Universal Corporation
- Pyxus International Inc
- Vector Group Ltd
- Turning Point Brands
- Ispire Technology Inc
- Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc
- VPR Brands
- Healthier Choices Management Corp
