NEW YORK, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ramsey Theory Group , owned by Ramsey Theory Capital, CEO Dan Herbatschek is calling attention to the rapid rise of unsanctioned AI usage by employees and departments, often deployed without governance, security review, or compliance oversight. As AI tools proliferate across the enterprise, a new risk is emerging beyond the visibility of IT and security teams: shadow AI.



Herbatschek’s firm specializes in artificial intelligence, software engineering, IT, and cybersecurity for industries including healthcare, field service, entertainment marketing, logistics, and automotive. Its multiple divisions, including Erdos Technologies and Eunifi , are seeing shadow AI becoming a common concern for new enterprise customers.



“Shadow AI is not a future risk, it’s already embedded in daily enterprise workflows, whether leadership acknowledges it or not,” said Herbatschek. “It is the natural byproduct of accessible AI tools colliding with slow governance processes. The problem is not curiosity; it is lack of visibility and accountability.”

Ramsey Theory Capital sees shadow AI introducing untracked data exposure, regulatory risk, and operational blind spots that many enterprises are not prepared to manage. Unlike traditional shadow IT, AI systems can autonomously generate content, make decisions, and interact with sensitive data at scale.

“Organizations that try to ban AI will lose momentum,” he added. “Those that govern it intelligently will gain both trust and velocity—as we are seeing right now with our clients.”



Herbatschek recommends the solution of a governance-first approach that emphasizes transparency, usage monitoring, and executive accountability rather than outright restriction. The tech CEO says these are the basic first steps enterprises should be taking right now:

Create Clear AI Governance and Policies: Define what AI tools are allowed, for what purposes, and what data can be used. Create a centralized inventory, set clear rules for data input/output, and integrate these guidelines into existing data protection frameworks, focusing on risk classification and approved use cases to prevent unauthorized adoption. Better Educate Employees: Conduct regular training on AI risks (like data leakage, prompt injection) and the company's approved AI tools. Foster a culture where employees understand why policies exist and feel comfortable asking for guidance, rather than resorting to unvetted tools out of necessity. Monitor and Control Access: Use web filtering and Data Loss Prevention (DLP) tools to detect and block unauthorized AI usage. Implement Role-Based Access Controls (RBAC) to limit who can use AI tools, and deploy continuous monitoring systems to gain visibility into AI activity and flag anomalies.



By taking these steps, enterprises can better establish a secure environment, encourage responsible innovation, and prevent data breaches and compliance issues from shadow AI.

About Ramsey Theory Capital

Founded by CEO Dan Herbatschek, New York-based Ramsey Theory Capital has offices in New Jersey and Los Angeles. It is a diversified technology and digital services company developing products and solutions across industries including healthcare, field service, entertainment marketing, logistics, and automotive. The company applies deep expertise in artificial intelligence, software engineering, IT, and cybersecurity to help organizations operationalize AI and emerging technologies at scale. Its divisions and product portfolio include Erdos Technologies, Erdos Digital, Erdos Tracks, Erdos Logistics, Erdos Medical, and Eunifi.



