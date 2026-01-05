Raysearch Laboratories Product Pipeline Analysis Report 2025

Dublin, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Raysearch Laboratories AB (RAY B) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2025 Update" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



RaySearch Laboratories AB (RaySearch) is a medical technology company that develops software solutions for the radiation therapy of cancer. The company provides software products such as a treatment planning system, a next-generation oncology information system, a unified treatment control system and an oncology analytics system. Its services include professional services, machine learning and training services. It markets its products under the brands RayStation, Raycare, RayIntelligence, RayCommand and DrugLog. RaySearch is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.



This report is a source for data, analysis, and actionable intelligence on the company's portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides key information about the company, its major products and brands.



The report enhances decision making capabilities and help to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.

Report Scope:

The report reviews detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments

The report analyzes all pipeline products in development for the company Raysearch Laboratories AB

The report provides pipeline analysis on all pipeline products of the company (by equipment type, by indication, by development stage, and by trial status)

The report covers detailed information on each pipeline product with information on pipeline territory, stage of development, device class, regulatory path, indication(s), application(s) and estimated launch date

The report provides detailed description of products in development, technical specification and functions

The report also covers ongoing clinical trials (wherever applicable) with information on trial name, trial objective, sponsor, trial design, trial status and phase, estimated start and end date.

Raysearch Laboratories AB, Recent Developments

Nov 28, 2025: RaySearch Laboratories Presents Image-Guided Ablation and Radiology Workstation at RSNA 2025

Sep 26, 2025: Raysearch Brings Next-Level Innovation to ASTRO 2025

Aug 28, 2025: Proton Center in South Korea Selects RayStation and RayCare

Jul 25, 2025: Raysearch To Present Innovative News in Raystation, Raycare, and Rayintelligence at AAPM 2025

Jul 21, 2025: AKSM/Oncology Selects RayCare and RayStation for a New Cancer Center

Jul 18, 2025: RaySearch Laboratories and Radiology Oncology Systems Announce Strategic Partnership

Jun 27, 2025: Raysearch Releases RayCare v2025

Jun 02, 2025: Raysearch To Present Advanced Software Innovations for Particle Therapy at PTCOG 63

May 02, 2025: Raysearch to Showcase Its Latest Innovations in Raystation, Raycare, and Rayintelligence at ESTRO 2025

May 01, 2025: Raysearch Laboratories Receives Additional FDA 510(k) Clearance for RayCare Oncology Information System

Key Topics Covered:

Raysearch Laboratories AB Company Overview

Raysearch Laboratories AB Company Snapshot

Raysearch Laboratories AB Pipeline Products and Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

Raysearch Laboratories AB - Pipeline Analysis Overview

Raysearch Laboratories AB - Key Facts

Raysearch Laboratories AB - Major Products and Services

Raysearch Laboratories AB Pipeline Products by Development Stage

Raysearch Laboratories AB Pipeline Products Overview

Radiation Therapy Simulation And Treatment Planning System

Radiation Therapy Simulation And Treatment Planning System Product Overview

Raycare Interface System

Raycare Interface System Product Overview

RayStation - Chemotherapy

RayStation - Chemotherapy Product Overview

RayStation 10B

RayStation 10B Product Overview

Raysearch Laboratories AB - Key Competitors

Raysearch Laboratories AB - Key Employees

Raysearch Laboratories AB - Locations And Subsidiaries

Head Office

Other Locations & Subsidiaries

Recent Developments

Appendix

