ConvaTec Group Product Pipeline Analysis Report 2025 | Emphasizing Innovation in Therapies for Chronic Conditions and Exploiting Market-entry, R&D, and In/Out-licensing Strategies

ConvaTec Group PLC (ConvaTec) is a global medical products and technologies company focused on therapies for managing chronic conditions.
The company's main activities include the development and provision of advanced wound care, ostomy care, continence and critical care, and infusion devices. Its major products include wound dressings, skin care products, disposable infusion sets, urological catheters, and devices and accessories for people with ostomy, urinary continence, spinal cord injuries, diabetes, ulcers, multiple sclerosis, spina bifida, and other disorders.
ConvaTec offers products to hospitals, home care agencies, pharmacies, insulin pump manufacturers and retail distributors in the home care market directly and through a network of distributors. The company's products serve patients with chronic conditions, their families, caregivers, and healthcare professionals, addressing needs in areas such as diabetes, colorectal cancer, and neurological diseases. The company has a presence in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. ConvaTec is headquartered in London, England, the UK.
ConvaTec Group Plc, Recent Developments
- Nov 17, 2025: Convatec Partners With LTIMindtree for SAP S/4HANA Transformation
- Sep 22, 2025: Convatec Secures Regulatory Approval for Convamatrix in UK and Europe, Supporting More Patients With Pioneering Skin Substitute Technology
- Aug 21, 2025: Observe Medical Has Seen Successful Customer Conversions in Switzerland and Slovenia and Receives Additional Orders
- Jul 24, 2025: Convatec Secures US and European Regulatory Clearance for Aquacel ConvaFiber Wound Care Innovation
- Jul 16, 2025: ConvaTec Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for Cure Twist Female Catheter
- Jul 15, 2025: Convatec Responds to CMS Draft Payment Proposal for Skin Substitutes in the United States
- Jun 30, 2025: Advancing subcutaneous infusion therapy for patients through innovation and partnerships
- Jun 26, 2025: Convatec Welcomes Regulatory Approval of Subcutaneous Apomorphine Infusion for Advanced Parkinson's Disease in the US
- Jun 26, 2025: Strong Nordic Presence: UnoMeter Safeti Plus Wins Tenders in Stockholm and Helsinki/Tampere; Footprint Established in Denmark With Continuous Growth
- Jun 19, 2025: Cure Medical Receives Additional FDA 510(k) Clearance for Cure Catheter Hydrophilic Coated
