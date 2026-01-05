MOBIA Launches Unified Data & AI Enablement Practice, Appoints Jeff MacDonald as Practice Lead

DARTMOUTH, Nova Scotia, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MOBIA Technology Innovations and MOBIA Health Innovations today announced the launch of a unified Data & AI Enablement Practice, a new center of excellence focused on helping organizations build the trusted data foundations required to successfully operationalize Artificial Intelligence. As part of this expansion, MOBIA has appointed Jeff MacDonald as Practice Lead, Data & AI Enablement.

The new practice brings together deep expertise in data engineering, governance, and analytics to support enterprise and healthcare organizations across Canada. By focusing on the enablement layer of the AI stack, MOBIA helps clients move beyond experimentation to deliver secure, scalable, and measurable business outcomes.

“AI has become a strategic priority for our clients, but success depends on far more than selecting the right tools,” said Rob Lane, CEO of MOBIA Technology Innovations. “By launching our Data & AI Enablement Practice and welcoming Jeff to lead it, we’re strengthening MOBIA’s ability to help organizations move AI from experimentation to real business value.”

Jeff MacDonald brings more than 27 years of senior leadership experience across the Canadian telecommunications and technology sectors. Prior to joining MOBIA, he held senior roles with a major national service provider, where he led enterprise-scale business intelligence and data transformation initiatives, modernizing large and complex data platforms. His expertise spans data strategy, governance, analytics, and AI integration, with a strong focus on change management and operational adoption.

Supporting Enterprise and Healthcare Transformation

The Data & AI Enablement Practice will support enterprise clients through MOBIA Technology Innovations while also advancing the mission of MOBIA Health Innovations. In healthcare, trusted and well-governed data is essential to improving patient outcomes, optimizing operations, and enabling responsible use of AI.

“In healthcare, data trust is foundational,” said Nevin Pick, President of MOBIA Health Innovations. “This practice strengthens our ability to help healthcare organizations responsibly leverage data and AI to improve outcomes, streamline operations, and make better decisions — starting in Atlantic Canada and extending across the country.”

Building the Data Foundations for AI at Scale

As organizations accelerate AI adoption, many struggle to move initiatives from proof of concept into production. The challenge is rarely the AI tools themselves, but the quality, governance, and usability of the underlying data.

MOBIA’s Data & AI Enablement Practice addresses this gap by helping organizations treat data as a strategic asset and establishing the foundations required for responsible, scalable AI adoption.

“The biggest barrier to successful AI isn’t ambition or technology — it’s data,” said Jeff MacDonald, Practice Lead, Data & AI Enablement at MOBIA. “Without well-governed, high-quality, contextualized data, AI initiatives stall. Our focus is on the enablement layer — the strategy, engineering, and governance required to ensure AI delivers trusted insights and lasting value.”

About the Data & AI Enablement Practice

The Data & AI Enablement Practice offers services designed to mature an organization’s data capabilities, including:

• Data & AI Strategy: Defining outcomes, governance models, and ROI

• Foundational Data Engineering: Building pipelines for ingestion, curation, and analytics

• Data Management & Governance: Ensuring quality, security, compliance, and trust

• Analytics & AI Enablement: Preparing data for advanced analytics and AI workloads

• Citizen Analyst Enablement: Building internal data literacy and analytics capabilities

ABOUT MOBIA

MOBIA is a leading expert in business transformation and innovative enterprise technology systems. With hundreds of customers across North America, MOBIA partners with organizations across all industries to transform the way they work. Focused on people, process, technology, and culture, MOBIA helps businesses reach their full potential. MOBIA is proud to be recognized as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies and Canada’s Top Growing Companies. Learn more at www.mobia.io

ABOUT MOBIA HEALTH INNOVATIONS

Mobia Health Innovations is a leading Canadian technology solutions company addressing complex healthcare system challenges. Focused on improving access to appropriate and equitable care, reducing wait times, and streamlining patient journeys, Mobia Health partners with clinicians, healthcare organizations, and technology providers to transform how healthcare is delivered. Learn more at www.mobiahealth.io



To learn more about MOBIA, contact Laura Hambly at Laura.Hambly@mobia.io