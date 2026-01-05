SPX Technologies Announces Appointment of Daniel Whitman as Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: SPXC) (“SPX” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Daniel Whitman as its new Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary, effective January 5, 2026.

An accomplished and strategic leader, Mr. Whitman brings a unique perspective to this role. He joins SPX following a 20-year career at Parker Hannifin, including the last 14 years as Vice President, Law, Deputy General Counsel and Assistant Secretary, serving as the legal team’s principal deputy with responsibility for all commercial and operational support activities.

“The addition of Daniel to the SPX Technologies team strengthens our organization in a number of meaningful ways,” said SPX Technologies President and CEO Gene Lowe. “His extensive legal and executive leadership expertise is an excellent fit with SPX’s growth and operational initiatives. He has a strong track record in the industrial technologies space and will help as we drive forward in this sector.”

Mr. Whitman has over 30 years of experience and has made significant contributions in both engineering and legal aspects of business. While at Parker Hannifin, Mr. Whitman quickly progressed through roles of increasing responsibility, culminating in leadership of legal support for Parker Hannifin’s commercial, intellectual property, and international operations.

His career at Parker Hannifin also included spending a multi-year expatriate assignment in Switzerland, leading Parker Hannifin’s Europe, Middle East and Africa legal team. His time in the legal field began as an intellectual property attorney with the law firm of Tarolli Sundheim Covell & Tummino, where he worked his way up to Partner. Prior to his career in law, he spent time in various engineering roles at Ingersoll-Rand and Air Technologies.

Mr. Whitman earned his Juris Doctor, magna cum laude, from the University of Akron School of Law and his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Purdue University. He currently is registered to practice law in both the State of Ohio and before the United States Patent & Trademark Office.

About SPX Technologies, Inc: SPX Technologies is a supplier of highly engineered products and technologies, holding leadership positions in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX has approximately 4,700 employees in 16 countries. SPX Technologies is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “SPXC.” For more information, please visit www.spx.com.

Investor Contacts:

Mark A. Carano, Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Phone: 980.474.3806

Email: spx.investor@spx.com

Media Contacts:

Mattew Harris, Sr. Manager, Communications & Employee Experience

Phone: 980.286.7074

Email: matthew.harris@spx.com