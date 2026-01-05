Battery Housing Market Report 2025: Non-metallic Materials Such As Plastics and Composites Dominate Due to Their Lightweight and Corrosion-resistant Properties - Forecast to 2029

Dublin, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Battery Housing Market: 2025 Edition" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global battery housing market in 2023 was valued at US$4.91 billion. The market value is anticipated to grow to US$25.85 billion by 2029. The market value is expected to grow at a CAGR of 31.88% during the forecast period of 2024-2029.

In every NEV, the battery housing is a critical safety structure. To power the drivetrain, NEVs replaced traditional fuel tanks and exhausts with battery packs. Battery housing is responsible for providing a stable enclosure for the battery system throughout vehicle performance, assisting with thermal management, and improving vehicle structural integrity and crash energy absorption.

Companies are focusing on R&D to develop technologically advanced products in order to gain a competitive advantage, and they are also engaging in partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions with battery cell manufacturers, automotive OEMs, and other key players in the EV ecosystem in order to strengthen their product portfolio, manufacturing capacities, and provide competitive differentiation.

For example, in January 2024, E-Works Mobility signed a technology partnership with SGL Carbon to supply battery cases made of glass fiber-reinforced plastic. The e-car manufacturer is replacing its currently used aluminum battery boxes with boxes made of glass fiber-reinforced plastic from SGL Carbon. Also, in June 2022, Renault Group and Minth Group announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding to establish a joint venture in France to manufacture battery casings.

Market Segmentation Analysis:



By Material:

The report provides the bifurcation of the market into two segments based on the material: Non-Metallic and Metallic. In 2023, in terms of value, the non-metallic segment held the major share in the market. Non-metallic battery housings are typically made of plastic, composite, or other non-metallic materials, which make them lightweight, corrosion-resistant, and offer better thermal insulation than metallic housings. These features make them a good choice for EV applications that require insulation from extreme temperatures or environments. The material also helps greatly to enhance heat control due to its low thermal resistance. The demand for non-metallic battery housing in the EV market is primarily driven by the need for lightweight materials that can improve the overall performance and range of electric vehicles.

By Battery Type:

The report further provides the segmentation based on the deployment: Lithium Ion, Lead Acid & Others. During the forecast period, the lithium-ion segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR because of their high energy per unit mass relative to other electrical energy storage systems. They also have a high power-to-weight ratio, high energy efficiency, good high-temperature performance, and low self-discharge. Most of today's all-electric vehicles and PHEVs use lithium-ion batteries.

By Vehicle Type:

The battery housing market is further bifurcated based on the vehicle type: Passenger, Commercial & Others. Passenger vehicles held the highest share in the global vehicle battery housing market in 2023. Factors such as rising demand for zero-emission vehicles, government initiatives, and improved charging infrastructure are driving the expansion of passenger vehicles, and hence the battery housing market. Moreover, the desire for safe and efficient journeys, which augments the requirement for high-quality housing for encapsulating EV batteries, is a critical aspect that will likely drive the segment's growth.

By Region:

The Asia Pacific region held the dominant share in the battery housing market. The market is driven by factors such as consumers' preference for NEV makers due to high gasoline prices, reducing car buyers' payments on more launches of lower-priced plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and rising NEV makers' promotion amid tough competition. The governments of various countries in the region have set up favorable policies and incentives for electric vehicles, which has boosted the demand for electric vehicles. Furthermore, the increasing awareness among consumers about the benefits of electric vehicles has also contributed to the growth of the market. China is one of the largest markets for electric vehicles, and the increasing adoption of electric vehicles in the country has been in line with the clean energy policy.

Europe is a significant market for EV battery housing due to the increasing demand for electric vehicles and the presence of stringent emission regulations. The European Union's target to reduce CO2 emissions from new cars by 37.5% by 2030 is driving the growth of the European market. The development of charging infrastructure and the availability of cost-effective battery solutions are also driving the growth of this region. Moreover, the European Union has set up an extensive charging infrastructure for electric vehicles, which has boosted the demand for electric vehicles and in turn, the demand for battery housing.

Competitive Landscape:

The global battery housing market is a rapidly evolving and highly fragmented market. The battery housing market is subject to a range of regulatory requirements and standards, including safety and environmental regulations. Companies that can demonstrate compliance with these regulations and obtain certifications and approvals from relevant authorities will be better positioned to win business from automotive OEMs and other customers. To excel in the fast-changing market of battery housing, major firms are focusing on strong R&D capabilities. Battery housing manufacturers must evolve from manufacturers to solution providers in order to help downstream clients in realizing the various battery pack designs.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Increasing Demand for EVs

Growing Public Charging Infrastructure

Increasing Government Support

Advancements in Battery Technology

Declining Prices of Li-Ion Battery

Challenges

Lack of Standardization

Development of Electric Roads

Market Trends

Housing with Integrated Cooling Systems

Growing New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Market in China

Battery Swapping Systems

Emerging Firms Providing a Competitive Edge

Focus on Lightweighting

Key Player Profiles

Magna International Inc.

SGL Carbon SE

Constellium SE

Linamar Corporation

Minth Group

Nemak, S.A.B. de C.V

Novelis Corporation

Thyssenkrupp AG

Gestamp Automocion, S.A.

UACJ Corporation

Proterial, Ltd.

TRB Lightweight

Ling Yun Industrial Corp Ltd.

Guangdong Hoshion Aluminium Co., Ltd

