UAE Electric Motor Market Report 2025-2033: EV Adoption, Increased Consumer Purchasing Power, and International Investments in Local Production Further Fuel Market Opportunities

Dublin, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Electric Motor Market Report by Efficiency 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The UAE electric motor market is set for substantial growth, reaching USD 29.6 million in 2024 with projections to soar to USD 53.0 million by 2033, at a CAGR of 6.35% from 2025 to 2033. This growth trend underscores the increasing demand for electric motors, driven by their extensive applications in industrial machinery, motor vehicles, household appliances, HVAC systems, and the aerospace and transportation sectors.

Recent years have witnessed a notable expansion of electric motors' role in the UAE's water and wastewater sectors. Additionally, government-led initiatives, such as those by the Road Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), are accelerating the electric vehicle (EV) industry. These initiatives include the installation of EV charging stations and enticing incentives like free parking and exemption from toll and registration fees, all of which are catalyzing EV adoption, thereby positively impacting the demand for electric motors.

As oil prices escalate, consumers in the UAE are gravitating towards more eco-friendly electric vehicles. This shift has attracted significant investment from international industry players who are establishing production facilities within the country, poised to fulfill the rising demand for electric cars. Consequently, these developments are expected to bolster the production volumes of electric motors.

Key Market Segmentation: The report categorizes the UAE electric motor market based on efficiency, end-use industry, and application, offering comprehensive insights and forecasts from 2025 to 2033.

Breakup by Efficiency:

Standard Efficiency Electric Motors

High Efficiency Electric Motors

Premium Efficiency Electric Motors

Super Premium Efficiency Electric Motors

Currently, high efficiency electric motors dominate the demand within the market.

Breakup by End Use Industry:

HVAC

Oil and Gas

Food, Beverage and Tobacco

Mining

Water and Utilities

Others

The HVAC sector remains the most significant contributor to the market share.

Breakup by Application:

Pumps and Fans

Compressors

Other Applications

Pumps and fans represent the primary application of electric motors in the UAE.

Competitive Landscape: The report provides an analysis of the competitive dynamics within the market, featuring detailed profiles of major industry players.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 119 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $29.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $53 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered United Arab Emirates



Key Topics Covered:

Preface Scope and Methodology Executive Summary Introduction Global Electric Motor Market Global Low Voltage Electric Motor Market GCC Low Voltage Electric Motor Market UAE Low Voltage Electric Motor Market UAE Electric Motor (Low Voltage) Market: Performance by Efficiency UAE Electric Motor (Low Voltage) Market: Performance by End Use Industry UAE Electric Motor (Low Voltage) Market: Performance by Applications Competitive Landscape Electric Motor Manufacturing Process Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved Loans and Financial Assistance Project Economics Key Player Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9mb3s1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment