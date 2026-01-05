UAE Electric Motor Market Report 2025-2033: EV Adoption, Increased Consumer Purchasing Power, and International Investments in Local Production Further Fuel Market Opportunities

The UAE electric motor market is primed for growth driven by rising demand in industrial, EV, and HVAC sectors. Government initiatives for EV adoption, increased consumer purchasing power, and international investments in local production further fuel market opportunities. High-efficiency motors lead demand.

Dublin, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Electric Motor Market Report by Efficiency 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UAE electric motor market is set for substantial growth, reaching USD 29.6 million in 2024 with projections to soar to USD 53.0 million by 2033, at a CAGR of 6.35% from 2025 to 2033. This growth trend underscores the increasing demand for electric motors, driven by their extensive applications in industrial machinery, motor vehicles, household appliances, HVAC systems, and the aerospace and transportation sectors.

Recent years have witnessed a notable expansion of electric motors' role in the UAE's water and wastewater sectors. Additionally, government-led initiatives, such as those by the Road Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), are accelerating the electric vehicle (EV) industry. These initiatives include the installation of EV charging stations and enticing incentives like free parking and exemption from toll and registration fees, all of which are catalyzing EV adoption, thereby positively impacting the demand for electric motors.

As oil prices escalate, consumers in the UAE are gravitating towards more eco-friendly electric vehicles. This shift has attracted significant investment from international industry players who are establishing production facilities within the country, poised to fulfill the rising demand for electric cars. Consequently, these developments are expected to bolster the production volumes of electric motors.

Key Market Segmentation: The report categorizes the UAE electric motor market based on efficiency, end-use industry, and application, offering comprehensive insights and forecasts from 2025 to 2033.

Breakup by Efficiency:

  • Standard Efficiency Electric Motors
  • High Efficiency Electric Motors
  • Premium Efficiency Electric Motors
  • Super Premium Efficiency Electric Motors

Currently, high efficiency electric motors dominate the demand within the market.

Breakup by End Use Industry:

  • HVAC
  • Oil and Gas
  • Food, Beverage and Tobacco
  • Mining
  • Water and Utilities
  • Others

The HVAC sector remains the most significant contributor to the market share.

Breakup by Application:

  • Pumps and Fans
  • Compressors
  • Other Applications

Pumps and fans represent the primary application of electric motors in the UAE.

Competitive Landscape: The report provides an analysis of the competitive dynamics within the market, featuring detailed profiles of major industry players.

Key Topics Covered:

  1. Preface
  2. Scope and Methodology
  3. Executive Summary
  4. Introduction
  5. Global Electric Motor Market
  6. Global Low Voltage Electric Motor Market
  7. GCC Low Voltage Electric Motor Market
  8. UAE Low Voltage Electric Motor Market
  9. UAE Electric Motor (Low Voltage) Market: Performance by Efficiency
  10. UAE Electric Motor (Low Voltage) Market: Performance by End Use Industry
  11. UAE Electric Motor (Low Voltage) Market: Performance by Applications
  12. Competitive Landscape
  13. Electric Motor Manufacturing Process
  14. Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved
  15. Loans and Financial Assistance
  16. Project Economics
  17. Key Player Profiles

