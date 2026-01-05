Gene Therapy R&D Market Forecast Report 2025-2035: Focus on Cancer, Rare Diseases, Cardiovascular, Ophthalmic, Haematology, Neurological, Diabetes Mellitus

Dublin, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gene Therapy R&D Market Report 2025-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Overall world revenue for the Gene Therapy R&D Market is projected to exceed US$3.50 billion by 2025, with anticipated robust growth through 2035. A comprehensive report reveals which organizations are leading the charge, highlighting their capabilities, developments, and commercial prospects-insights crucial for those aiming to capture new revenue streams and gain an enhanced understanding of the market dynamics.

Robust Gene Therapy Pipeline to Boost Growth

Cell and gene therapies (CGTs) are increasingly transitioning from research to clinical applications, particularly targeting specific diseases beyond the limited capabilities of small-molecule therapies. Among these, cancer remains the primary focus, dominating nearly half of the cell and gene therapies in trials.

CAR-T therapy-a combination of cell and gene therapy-stands out as a promising cancer treatment, leveraging modified immune cells to combat cancer. Despite its current niche availability, anticipated research advancements could broaden its application across various cancers. Notably, registered clinical trials in Q1 2025 soared to 2,155, up from 2,093 in Q1 2024, with oncology and rare diseases leading the gene therapy development pipeline.

Impact of US Trade Tariffs

Recent U.S. trade tariffs on pharmaceutical and biotechnological imports are expected to raise operational costs for gene therapy developers, predominantly due to potential supply chain disruptions and increased procurement expenses. Smaller organizations, with less financial resilience, are particularly vulnerable, possibly driving a trend towards domestic manufacturing to minimize tariff exposure. While potentially increasing regional autonomy, such shifts might hinder global collaborative networks that are pivotal to gene therapy innovation.

Disease Segments Covered: Cancer, Rare Diseases, Cardiovascular, Ophthalmic, Haematology, Neurological, Diabetes Mellitus, and Others.

Vector Techniques:

Viral: Retrovirus, Adenovirus, AAV, Lentivirus, Others.

Retrovirus, Adenovirus, AAV, Lentivirus, Others. Non-viral: Naked DNA, Gene Gun, Electroporation, Lipofection.

Participating Entities: Small/Medium Pharma & Biotech, Universities & Research Institutes, Government & Public Bodies, Big Pharma.

The report also offers regional revenue forecasts for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA, spanning several key national markets. It profiles leading companies in the Gene Therapy R&D Market, illustrating market potential and growth trajectories.

Leading Companies in the Gene Therapy R&D Sector

