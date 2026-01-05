Pharma Contract Sales Market Report 2025-2035: CRO-CSO Integration Enhances Commercialisation Models

Dublin, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharma Contract Sales Market Report 2025-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Pharma Contract Sales Market is projected to exceed US$13.0 billion in value by 2025, with continued robust growth expected through 2035.

This trajectory offers lucrative opportunities for organizations within this sector. The report identifies key players and their capabilities, aiding firms aiming to discover new revenue avenues and a deeper understanding of market dynamics. Companies expanding into diverse industries or new regions will find this report invaluable.

CRO-CSO Integration Enhances Commercialisation Models

Pharmaceutical firms are focusing on integrated service providers that streamline processes from clinical trials to market launch. The merger of CRO and CSO functions mitigates delays, manages risks, and ensures accountability, which is crucial for fast-paced global drug launches. The formation of a unified healthcare platform by EVERSANA and Waltz Health on August 26, 2025, exemplifies this trend. Syneos Health's Master Commercial Services Agreement with Scienture Holdings on March 25, 2025, further illustrates the consolidation of service offerings, marking a shift towards integrated platforms.

Impact of US Trade Tariffs

U.S. tariffs on pharmaceutical components, especially those from China, are compelling global pharma companies to reassess their commercial models. As cost pressures intensify, firms are increasingly adopting low-overhead, outsourced models. This shift creates opportunities for Contract Sales Organizations (CSOs) with leaner operations, targeted deployment, and robust digital engagement capabilities. CSOs are ideally placed to address these challenges by offering market access support, coordinated trade-channel strategies, and data-driven planning - essentials in a tariff-impacted environment.

Key Market Insights and Projections

The evolving landscape of the pharma contract sales market and its driving and restraining factors.

Revenue growth prospects of submarkets through to 2035, including regional, national, and global forecasts.

Analysis of market shares of national markets and identification of leading geographical regions by 2035.

Overview of leading market players and their future prospects.

Comprehensive Analysis

For firms seeking extensive insight, the 399-page report, featuring 179 tables and 228 graphs, delves into lucrative industry areas. It provides an in-depth analysis of global and regional sales trends, growth rates, and market shares, alongside forecasts to 2035. The report also covers market dynamics, including drivers, opportunities, and challenges, along with strategic insights for investment and growth.

Report Benefits

Gain forecasts for the Pharma Contract Sales Market up to 2035, covering services, therapeutic areas, and end-users at global and regional levels.

Obtain revenue forecasts for regional and national markets and market insights for established companies and new market entrants.

Benefit from both quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions, crucial for informed business decisions.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Overview

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Pharma Contract Sales Market Analysis by Services

5. Pharma Contract Sales Market Analysis by Therapeutic Areas

6. Pharma Contract Sales Market Analysis by End-users

7. Pharma Contract Sales Market Analysis by Region

8. North America Pharma Contract Sales Market Analysis

9. Europe Pharma Contract Sales Market Analysis

10. Asia Pharma Contract Sales Market Analysis

11. Latin America Pharma Contract Sales Market Analysis

12. MEA Pharma Contract Sales Market Analysis

13. Company Profiles

Amplity, Inc.

Apodi

Cencora, Inc.

CMIC HOLDINGS Co., LTD.

EPS Corporation

EVERSANA

Granard Pharmaceutical Sales & Marketing

GTS Solution

ICON plc

Inizio

IQVIA Inc.

MaBiCo

Marvecs GmbH

Mednext Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

ONCALL, LLC

Peak Pharma Solutions Inc.

Promoveo Health

QFR Solutions

Sales Focus Inc.

Sales Partnerships, Inc.

SOFIP

Syneos Health

Uniphar | Global Sourcing

VANGUARD PHARMA, LLC

Adobe

Bayer

Blackstone Inc.

Elliott Investment Management

EPPCO

Evoke Pharma

Fette Compacting

Forever Oceans

Fosun Pharma USA Inc.

Iterum Therapeutics

Lyfegen

NVIDIA

Nye Health

PharmaLex Holding GmbH

Pinnacle Sourcing

Public Health Expertise (PHE)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Veeva Systems

Veritas Capital

Waltz Health

Webster Equity Partners

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/trlp43

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.