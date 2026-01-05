Syntiant Unveils AI-Powered Smart Frame Reference Design at CES 2026

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syntiant Corp., the recognized leader in ultra-low-power edge AI deployment, today introduced its AI-powered smart frame reference design, a production-ready, full-stack solution enabling OEMs and eyewear brands to bring always-on voice and high-quality audio experiences to market.

Available as a reference design, Syntiant’s technology for audio glasses enables manufacturers to quickly develop voice-enabled smart eyewear using the company’s NDP115 Neural Decision Processor™ (NDP), SiSonic™ MEMS microphone and ML models, all within a form factor optimized for comfort, battery life and design flexibility.

“Voice is the most natural and scalable interface for how people interact with technology,” said Kurt Busch, CEO and co-founder of Syntiant. “With our smart frame reference design, we bring always on, ultra-low power voice intelligence to eyewear while delivering noise suppression that makes conversations sound natural. A user can take a call standing on a busy street corner, and the person on the other end should not be able to tell whether they are at a noisy intersection or in a quiet conference room.”

Built for Real-World Use Cases

Syntiant’s smart frame reference design is engineered for everyday scenarios, from video meetings to voice calls in noisy environments. Supporting prescription or non-prescription lenses, the platform’s tiny footprint enables lighter frames and discreet integration of advanced audio and AI capabilities, keeping users connected, comfortable, hearing clearly and interacting naturally throughout their day.

Key features include:

Advanced voice and audio processing . Embedded AI models deliver noise suppression, acoustic echo cancellation, and support for multiple wake words and multilingual voice commands for seamless, hands-free interaction.

. Embedded AI models deliver noise suppression, acoustic echo cancellation, and support for multiple wake words and multilingual voice commands for seamless, hands-free interaction. Crystal-clear voice . Advanced high-SNR SiSonic MEMS microphones deliver high-quality audio signals to the NDP, enhancing AI voice processing performance for applications including environmental noise suppression and speech recognition.

. Advanced high-SNR SiSonic MEMS microphones deliver high-quality audio signals to the NDP, enhancing AI voice processing performance for applications including environmental noise suppression and speech recognition. More packaging options, greater design freedom . New NDP115 packaging supports two-layer PCB implementations, while running speech inferences at just 280 µW, preserving battery life and performance.

. New NDP115 packaging supports two-layer PCB implementations, while running speech inferences at just 280 µW, preserving battery life and performance. Open-ear design for natural listening. Enables open-ear and directional audio for improved situational awareness while maintaining comfort and convenience.

“With our smart frame reference design, we’re giving customers and developers a complete, ready-to-use platform to accelerate voice-enabled eyewear,” said Mallik Moturi, chief business officer at Syntiant. “Our audio glasses technology demonstrates how advanced embodied AI voice processing can be delivered in an ultra-compact design without compromising style, comfort or battery life, and at a lower cost.”

Watch a video of the Syntiant smart frame technology here: https://youtu.be/LX8PaIhotQM.

Availability

Syntiant’s smart frame reference design can be preordered here: https://www.syntiant.com/syntiant-smartframe.

CES 2026

Syntiant will showcase its latest full-stack innovations including its new smart frame technology at the Venetian Toscana Suite 3805/3806 in Las Vegas, January 6–9. Contact info@syntiant.com to schedule a demo of the company’s latest sensor and edge AI solutions.

About Syntiant

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Syntiant® is Making Edge AI a Reality™ by delivering highly efficient processor, sensor, and software solutions. With more than 100 million purpose-built silicon and ML models deployed, along with billions of MEMS microphones and sensors, Syntiant’s technology is powering edge AI applications for speech, audio, sensor and vision processing worldwide. From earbuds to automobiles, the company’s turnkey solutions enable advanced edge AI capabilities across diverse consumer and industrial use cases. More information on the company can be found by visiting www.syntiant.com or by following Syntiant on X @Syntiantcorp or LinkedIn .

