Viral Vector Collaboration and Licensing Agreements Analysis Report 2025: Comprehensive Listing of 413 Viral Vector Deals Announced Since 2016

This report contains a comprehensive listing of 413 viral vector deals announced since 2016, including financial terms where available, and links to online deal records of actual viral vector partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



Viral Vector Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the viral vector deals entered into by the world's leading biopharma companies.



Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of viral vector deals from 2016 to 2025. The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter viral vector deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes. The report includes collaboration, development, research, and licensing deals.



The initial chapters of this report provide an overview of viral vector dealmaking. Chapter 1 serves as the introduction to the report, while Chapter 2 offers insights into the trends in viral vector dealmaking since 2016. Chapter 3 presents an overview of the leading viral vector deals by headline value. Chapter 4 details the top 25 most active companies in viral vector dealmaking. Chapter 5 and Chapter 6 provide comprehensive reviews of viral vector deals, focusing on the availability of contract documents and specific viral vector technology types, respectively.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in viral vector deal making since 2016. In addition, a comprehensive deal directory is provided, organized by company A-Z, deal type, and therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and, where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Viral Vector Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides the reader with the following key benefits:

Understand deal trends since 2016

Browse viral vector collaboration and licensing deals

Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions

Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties

Directory of deals by company A-Z, deal type and therapy area

Leading deals by value

Most active dealmakers

Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction

Access contract documents - insights into deal structures

Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Save hundreds of hours of research time

Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in viral vector dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Viral vector deals over the years

2.3. Most active viral vector dealmakers

2.4. Viral vector deals by deal type

2.5. Viral vector deals by therapy area

2.6. Viral vector deals by industry sector

2.7. Deal terms for viral vector deals

2.7.1 Viral vector deals headline values

2.7.2 Viral vector deal upfront payments

2.7.3 Viral vector deal milestone payments

2.7.4 Viral vector royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading viral vector deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top viral vector deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active viral vector dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active viral vector dealmakers

4.3. Most active viral vector deals company profiles



Chapter 5 - Viral vector contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Viral vector contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Viral vector dealmaking by technology type



Companies Featured

2A

Abbvie

Acelem

Adverum Biotechnologies

Agenus

Altimmune

American Gene Technologies

AstraZeneca

Avid Bioservices

Beam Therapeutics

Bayer

Bicycle Therapeutics

BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Biogen

Bluebird Bio

Boehringer Ingelheim

Calidi Biotherapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics

DNA Script

Dyno Therapeutics

Editas Medicine

Eli Lilly

Excision BioTherapeutics

Ferrer

Genentech

Gilead Sciences

GSK

Homology Medicines

Intellia Therapeutics

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Janssen Biotech

Johnson & Johnson

Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Merck & Co.

Moderna

Novartis

Orchard Therapeutics

Pfizer

Precigen

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Roche

Sanofi

Seattle Genetics

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Twist Bioscience

Verve Therapeutics

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Voyager Therapeutics

Ziopharm Oncology

