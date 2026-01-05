IMA Financial Group Partners with The Richards Group to Strengthen Healthcare, Education and Nonprofit Insurance Expertise in New England

Denver, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMA Financial Group, Inc. , a North American insurance brokerage specializing in risk management, employee benefits and wealth management, announced today a strategic partnership with The Richards Group , a family-owned independent insurance brokerage and advisory firm serving New England.

Effective December 31, 2025, the partnership unites The Richards Group's 160 employees and 28,000 clients across Vermont, New Hampshire and beyond, with IMA's national platform and specialty capabilities.

"The Richards Group's long-standing commitment to New England communities and deep expertise in healthcare, education and nonprofit sectors is exactly what we look for in a partner," said IMA Chairman and CEO Rob Cohen. "Together, we'll deliver enhanced capabilities while preserving the local leadership and relationships that clients value."

With headquarters in Brattleboro, Vermont, The Richards Group serves clients with 13 offices throughout Vermont and New Hampshire. The firm will maintain its local offices and leadership, while its 160 employees will join IMA and become shareholders.

“IMA shares our dedication to clients, employees and the communities in which we live and work,” said The Richards Group Principal Drew Richards. “For many years, we’ve grown and evolved to best support our clients. This partnership represents the next step in our journey – we can expand capabilities, strengthen services and make our employees shareholders, all while keeping our local teams in place.”

The Richards Group has earned recognition as one of Vermont's Best Places to Work for 10 consecutive years. The firm's positive culture extends to sponsorship of Dartmouth Athletics and deep involvement in the New England communities it has served for decades.

IMA has built a national presence through strategic partnerships and organic growth, including recent expansions in the Southeast. The Richards Group partnership adds New England to its growing footprint and deepens its specialty expertise in education, healthcare and nonprofit sectors.

About IMA Financial Group

IMA Financial Group is an independent broker defining the future of insurance through comprehensive and consultative risk and investment advisory services. A majority employee-owned and managed company, its 2,700-plus associates in offices across the country are empowered by a shared mission to manage risk, protect assets and make a difference.