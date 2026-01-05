$2.18 Trilion Forestry and Logging Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034: Sustainable Practices, Technology Integration, and Strategic Expansion Driving Growth

Dublin, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Forestry and Logging Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global forestry and logging market is on an accelerated growth trajectory, with significant expansion projected through 2034. By 2024, this market reached approximately $980.05 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.17% since 2019. It is anticipated to soar to $1.42 trillion by 2029, maintaining a CAGR of 7.83%, and further expected to reach $2.18 trillion by 2034 at a CAGR of 8.87%.
Key growth drivers from the historic period included heightened demand from the pulp and paper industry, a surge in residential and commercial interior fit-outs, the growing trend of wood-based sustainable building solutions, and an expanding packaging sector utilizing wood fiber. However, growth faced challenges such as stringent deforestation regulations, illegal logging, and weak enforcement mechanisms.
Future prospects are buoyed by rising construction activities, the popularity of modular and prefabricated housing, government-backed reforestation initiatives, and a robust demand from the woodcraft and furniture sectors. Nevertheless, challenges such as high operational costs, competition from flexible pouches, and exposure to climate change and natural disasters could impede progress.
Asia Pacific emerged as the largest region in this sector, capturing 54.86% of the market in 2024, with North America and South America following suit. Africa and the Middle East are poised for the fastest growth, with projected CAGRs of 24.06% and 17.36% respectively. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific and North America's growth trajectories remain promising at CAGRs of 6.84% and 6.37% respectively.
The market landscape is fragmented, featuring numerous small players, with the top 10 companies accounting for just 0.79% of the total market share in 2024. Leading the competition is Stora Enso Oyj, capturing a 0.31% market share, followed by Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA) and Weyerhaeuser Company.
The forestry and logging market is segmented by type into logging, timber tract operations, and the gathering of forest products. The logging sector represented a dominant 87.79% share of the market in 2024. Conversely, the forest nurseries and gathering of forest products segment is projected to witness the fastest growth, with an anticipated CAGR of 9.77% from 2024 to 2029.
Segmented by application, the construction sector leads with 55.56% market share in 2024. The other applications segment is forecasted to grow the fastest at a CAGR of 8.81% during the same period. The Philippines stands out as the market poised for the most significant growth, poised to gain $64.73 billion.
Strategic insights reveal an emphasis on technological advancements, including the integration of precision forestry technologies and expanded investment in timberland and reforestation projects. The focus is shifting towards sustainable forest management and certification.
Companies are advised to enhance operational efficiency through technology integration, scaling the adoption of digital forestry tools, and broaden market access across emerging regions. By leveraging these strategies, businesses can capitalize on the sector's growth, meet diversified application demands, and secure a competitive edge in the evolving market landscape.
Markets Covered:
- By Type: Logging, Timber Tract Operations, Forest Nurseries, and Gathering of Forest Products
- By Application: Construction, Industrial Goods, Other Applications
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|500
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$980.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$2180 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
