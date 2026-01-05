$27.74 Tn Construction Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034: Asia Pacific Leads, with Africa and the Middle East to Grow Fastest

Dublin, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The comprehensive report on the global construction market offers an in-depth analysis spanning from the historic period of 2019-2024 to the forecast periods of 2024-2029 and beyond to 2034. As of 2024, the global construction market reached an impressive value of approximately $16.04 trillion, witnessing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.07% since 2019. Projections indicate the market's growth from $16.04 trillion in 2024 to $20.79 trillion by 2029, maintaining a steady CAGR of 5.32%, and further expanding to $27.74 trillion in 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 5.94%.

The rising initiatives in smart cities, increased renovation and remodeling activities, influx of foreign direct investments (FDI) alongside public-private partnerships, and robust government support catalyzed growth in the historic period. However, challenges such as high material costs and stringent environmental regulations posed hurdles. Looking ahead, infrastructure development, demand for green buildings, burgeoning urbanization, and expansion in logistics infrastructure are anticipated to bolster growth. Yet, factors like labor shortages, skill gaps, capital constraints, and trade-related tariffs may impede progress.

Regionally, Asia Pacific dominated the construction market in 2024, accounting for a substantial 40.26% or $6.46 trillion of the global market. Subsequent regions include North America and Western Europe. The fastest-growing regions moving forward are projected to be Africa and the Middle East, with anticipated CAGRs of 13.67% and 9.02% respectively, followed by growth in Eastern Europe and Western Europe at CAGRs of 6.56% and 5.18% respectively.

The market is characterized by fragmentation, comprising numerous small players. In 2024, the top ten competitors collectively held 5.15% of the market share, led by China State Construction Engineering Co., Ltd. with a 1.74% share. Other significant players include China Railway Group Ltd, China Railway Construction Corporation Limited, and Vinci S.A.

Market segments include buildings construction, heavy and civil engineering, specialty trade contractors, and land planning and development. At $7.45 trillion, buildings construction leads in 2024 but land planning and development is forecasted to grow rapidly through 2029 at a CAGR of 8.20%. Contractor segments divide into large and small, with larger contractors holding the bulk at 72.03%, while small contractors are on a faster growth trajectory with a 5.67% CAGR anticipated through 2029.

The private sector dominates the end-use segments, representing 73.94% of the market in 2024. However, the public sector is expected to experience the quickest growth at a CAGR of 6.67% during the same period. Significant market opportunities lie in specialty trade contractors, large contractors, and the private sector, with substantial financial growth predicted by 2029. The USA is set to gain significantly with projections pegged at $973.08 billion.

In terms of strategic directions, there is a discernible push towards enhancing global trade through innovative ports, leveraging modular and prefabricated construction for efficiency, and adopting low-carbon building materials. Companies are advised to focus on infrastructure expansion, adopting technological advancements, and forging strategic partnerships within both emerging and developed markets to harness these opportunities effectively.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 559 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $16.04 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $27.74 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global



Markets Covered:

By Type of Construction: Buildings, Heavy and Civil Engineering, Specialty Trade Contractors, Land Planning and Development.

By Type of Contractor: Large and Small Contractors.

By End-Use Sector: Public and Private.

Companies Featured

China State Construction Engineering Co., Ltd

China Railway Group Ltd.

China Railway Construction Corporation Limited

China Communications Construction Company, Ltd.

Vinci S.A

Lennar Corporation

D.R. Horton, Inc

Power Construction Corporation of China

Skanska Group

STRABAG SE

CIMIC Group

Shimizu Corporation

Lendlease Group

L&T Engineering & Construction Division

Shapoorji Pallonji Group

PT Wijaya Karya (WIKA)

Obayashi Corporation

GS Engineering & Construction (GS E&C)

Doosan Group

Hindustan Construction Company (HCC)

Gammon India Limited

IRCON International Limited

Tata Projects Ltd

Reliance Infrastructure

DLF

Samsung C&T Corporation

SK Ecoplant

Hyundai Engineering and Construction Co., Ltd.

Misawa Homes Group

Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL)

IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited

Ashoka Buildcon Limited

Oberoi Realty

Sobha Ltd

Afcons Infrastructure Limited

Essar Projects

JMC Projects (India) Ltd.

Turner Construction Company

Sekisui House Ltd.

Shanghai Construction Group (SCG)

Kajima Corporation

Taisei Corporation

Haseko Corporation

Nakano Corporation

Daewoo Engineering & Construction (Daewoo E&C)

Anker Hansen & Co. A/S

Christiansen & Essenbak A/S

C.C. Contractor A/S

EKE-Construction Ltd.

Colas Group

Eiffage Construction

Bauer Group

Bennett Construction Limited

Collen Construction Limited

Casais Group

Balfour Beatty

Laing O' Rourke

Morgan Sindall

Kier

Bouygues Construction

Eiffage

Sogea-Satom

Salini Impregilo

Hochtief

Royal BAM Group

Grupo Avintia

Skanska AB

Renaissance Construction

ALFA Engineering & Construction Co

Budimex Group

STRABAG International GmbH

Acciona

Comfort Systems USA

Kraus-Anderson Construction Company

Construction Partners, Inc

NXT Construction

PCL Construction

Bird Construction

ACS Group

EllisDon Corporation

Aecon Group Incorporated

Ledcor Group of Companies

Graham Construction

Pomerleau Incorporated

Empresas ICA

Fluor Corporation

Kiewit Corporation

Jacobs Engineering Group

Bechtel Corporation

Skanska USA

Engenharia

SalfaCorp

Mourik General Contractors

Mota-Engil

Concremat

Sacyr

McCrory Construction Company

MAPNA Group

Al Habtoor Group LLC

Al-Naboodah Constructing

Arabian Construction Company

Dutco Balfour Beatty LLC

Shikun & Binui Ltd.

Danya Cebus Ltd

Ashtrom Group Ltd

Saudi BinLadin Group

Al Ayuni Investment & Contracting Co.

Arabian Bemco Contracting Co.

Orascom Construction PLC

Hassan Allam Construction

The Arab Contractors (Osman Ahmed Osman & Co.)

WBHO Construction

Stefanutti Stocks

Raubex Group Limited

Redcon Construction Company

Estim Construction Co. Ltd

