$27.74 Tn Construction Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034: Asia Pacific Leads, with Africa and the Middle East to Grow Fastest

The comprehensive report on the global construction market offers an in-depth analysis spanning from the historic period of 2019-2024 to the forecast periods of 2024-2029 and beyond to 2034. As of 2024, the global construction market reached an impressive value of approximately $16.04 trillion, witnessing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.07% since 2019. Projections indicate the market's growth from $16.04 trillion in 2024 to $20.79 trillion by 2029, maintaining a steady CAGR of 5.32%, and further expanding to $27.74 trillion in 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 5.94%.
The rising initiatives in smart cities, increased renovation and remodeling activities, influx of foreign direct investments (FDI) alongside public-private partnerships, and robust government support catalyzed growth in the historic period. However, challenges such as high material costs and stringent environmental regulations posed hurdles. Looking ahead, infrastructure development, demand for green buildings, burgeoning urbanization, and expansion in logistics infrastructure are anticipated to bolster growth. Yet, factors like labor shortages, skill gaps, capital constraints, and trade-related tariffs may impede progress.
Regionally, Asia Pacific dominated the construction market in 2024, accounting for a substantial 40.26% or $6.46 trillion of the global market. Subsequent regions include North America and Western Europe. The fastest-growing regions moving forward are projected to be Africa and the Middle East, with anticipated CAGRs of 13.67% and 9.02% respectively, followed by growth in Eastern Europe and Western Europe at CAGRs of 6.56% and 5.18% respectively.
The market is characterized by fragmentation, comprising numerous small players. In 2024, the top ten competitors collectively held 5.15% of the market share, led by China State Construction Engineering Co., Ltd. with a 1.74% share. Other significant players include China Railway Group Ltd, China Railway Construction Corporation Limited, and Vinci S.A.
Market segments include buildings construction, heavy and civil engineering, specialty trade contractors, and land planning and development. At $7.45 trillion, buildings construction leads in 2024 but land planning and development is forecasted to grow rapidly through 2029 at a CAGR of 8.20%. Contractor segments divide into large and small, with larger contractors holding the bulk at 72.03%, while small contractors are on a faster growth trajectory with a 5.67% CAGR anticipated through 2029.
The private sector dominates the end-use segments, representing 73.94% of the market in 2024. However, the public sector is expected to experience the quickest growth at a CAGR of 6.67% during the same period. Significant market opportunities lie in specialty trade contractors, large contractors, and the private sector, with substantial financial growth predicted by 2029. The USA is set to gain significantly with projections pegged at $973.08 billion.
In terms of strategic directions, there is a discernible push towards enhancing global trade through innovative ports, leveraging modular and prefabricated construction for efficiency, and adopting low-carbon building materials. Companies are advised to focus on infrastructure expansion, adopting technological advancements, and forging strategic partnerships within both emerging and developed markets to harness these opportunities effectively.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|559
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$16.04 Trillion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$27.74 Trillion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Markets Covered:
- By Type of Construction: Buildings, Heavy and Civil Engineering, Specialty Trade Contractors, Land Planning and Development.
- By Type of Contractor: Large and Small Contractors.
- By End-Use Sector: Public and Private.
Companies Featured
- China State Construction Engineering Co., Ltd
- China Railway Group Ltd.
- China Railway Construction Corporation Limited
- China Communications Construction Company, Ltd.
- Vinci S.A
- Lennar Corporation
- D.R. Horton, Inc
- Power Construction Corporation of China
- Skanska Group
- STRABAG SE
- CIMIC Group
- Shimizu Corporation
- Lendlease Group
- L&T Engineering & Construction Division
- Shapoorji Pallonji Group
- PT Wijaya Karya (WIKA)
- Obayashi Corporation
- GS Engineering & Construction (GS E&C)
- Doosan Group
- Hindustan Construction Company (HCC)
- Gammon India Limited
- IRCON International Limited
- Tata Projects Ltd
- Reliance Infrastructure
- DLF
- Samsung C&T Corporation
- SK Ecoplant
- Hyundai Engineering and Construction Co., Ltd.
- Misawa Homes Group
- Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL)
- IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited
- Ashoka Buildcon Limited
- Oberoi Realty
- Sobha Ltd
- Afcons Infrastructure Limited
- Essar Projects
- JMC Projects (India) Ltd.
- Turner Construction Company
- Sekisui House Ltd.
- Shanghai Construction Group (SCG)
- Kajima Corporation
- Taisei Corporation
- Haseko Corporation
- Nakano Corporation
- Daewoo Engineering & Construction (Daewoo E&C)
- Anker Hansen & Co. A/S
- Christiansen & Essenbak A/S
- C.C. Contractor A/S
- EKE-Construction Ltd.
- Colas Group
- Eiffage Construction
- Bauer Group
- Bennett Construction Limited
- Collen Construction Limited
- Casais Group
- Balfour Beatty
- Laing O' Rourke
- Morgan Sindall
- Kier
- Bouygues Construction
- Eiffage
- Sogea-Satom
- Salini Impregilo
- Hochtief
- Royal BAM Group
- Grupo Avintia
- Skanska AB
- Renaissance Construction
- ALFA Engineering & Construction Co
- Budimex Group
- STRABAG International GmbH
- Acciona
- Comfort Systems USA
- Kraus-Anderson Construction Company
- Construction Partners, Inc
- NXT Construction
- PCL Construction
- Bird Construction
- ACS Group
- EllisDon Corporation
- Aecon Group Incorporated
- Ledcor Group of Companies
- Graham Construction
- Pomerleau Incorporated
- Empresas ICA
- Fluor Corporation
- Kiewit Corporation
- Jacobs Engineering Group
- Bechtel Corporation
- Skanska USA
- Engenharia
- SalfaCorp
- Mourik General Contractors
- Mota-Engil
- Concremat
- Sacyr
- McCrory Construction Company
- MAPNA Group
- Al Habtoor Group LLC
- Al-Naboodah Constructing
- Arabian Construction Company
- Dutco Balfour Beatty LLC
- Shikun & Binui Ltd.
- Danya Cebus Ltd
- Ashtrom Group Ltd
- Saudi BinLadin Group
- Al Ayuni Investment & Contracting Co.
- Arabian Bemco Contracting Co.
- Orascom Construction PLC
- Hassan Allam Construction
- The Arab Contractors (Osman Ahmed Osman & Co.)
- WBHO Construction
- Stefanutti Stocks
- Raubex Group Limited
- Redcon Construction Company
- Estim Construction Co. Ltd
