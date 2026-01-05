Precision Medicine Collaboration and Licensing Agreements Analysis Report 2025 with Directory of 1,221 Deals Signed Since 2019 by Company A-Z, Deal Type and Therapy Area

Dublin, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Precision Medicine Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report contains a comprehensive listing of 1221 precision medicine deals announced since 2019 including financial terms where available including links to online deal records of actual precision medicine partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.
Precision Medicine Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the precision medicine deals entered into by the world's leading biopharma companies. Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of precision medicine deals from 2019 to 2025. The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter precision medicine deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.
Precision Medicine Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides the reader with the following key benefits:
- Understand deal trends since 2019
- Browse precision medicine collaboration and licensing deals
- Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions
- Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties
- Directory of deals by company A-Z, deal type and therapy area
- Leading deals by value
- Most active dealmakers
- Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction
- Access contract documents - insights into deal structures
- Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies
- Save hundreds of hours of research time
Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:
- What are the precise rights granted or optioned?
- What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
- What exclusivity is granted?
- What is the payment structure for the deal?
- How are sales and payments audited?
- What is the deal term?
- How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
- How are IPRs handled and owned?
- Who is responsible for commercialization?
- Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
- How is confidentiality and publication managed?
- How are disputes to be resolved?
- Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
- What happens when there is a change of ownership?
- What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
- Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
- Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
- Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in precision medicine dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Precision medicine deals over the years
2.3. Most active precision medicine dealmakers
2.4. Precision medicine deals by deal type
2.5. Precision medicine deals by therapy area
2.6. Precision medicine deals by industry sector
2.7. Deal terms for precision medicine deals
2.7.1 Precision medicine deals headline values
2.7.2 Precision medicine deal upfront payments
2.7.3 Precision medicine deal milestone payments
2.7.4 Precision medicine royalty rates
Chapter 3 - Leading precision medicine deals
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Top precision medicine deals by value
Chapter 4 - Most active precision medicine dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active precision medicine dealmakers
4.3. Most active precision medicine deals company profiles
Chapter 5 - Precision medicine contracts dealmaking directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Precision medicine contracts dealmaking directory
Chapter 6 - Precision medicine dealmaking by technology type
Companies Featured
- 2seventy bio
- AbbVie
- AdventHealth
- Agenus Bio
- Alkermes
- Amgen
- Apeiron Biologics
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals
- AstraZeneca
- Baxter International
- Bayer
- Biogen
- Blueprint Medicines
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Carlos III Institute of Health
- Celgene
- Cytokinetics
- Daiichi Sankyo
- Deciphera Pharmaceuticals
- Denali Therapeutics
- Exact Sciences
- Fujirebio
- Genentech
- Gilead Sciences
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Hoffmann-La Roche
- Illumina
- Incyte
- Innovent Biologics
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals
- Johnson & Johnson
- Merck & Co.
- Moderna
- Novartis
- Pfizer
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
- Roche Diagnostics
- Sanofi
- Sarepta Therapeutics
- Takeda Pharmaceutical
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- UCB
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals
- Vir Biotechnology
- Washington University in St. Louis
- Yale University
- ZS Pharma
- Zymeworks
- Adicet Bio
- Boehringer Ingelheim
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fzonct
