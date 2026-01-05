Precision Medicine Collaboration and Licensing Agreements Analysis Report 2025 with Directory of 1,221 Deals Signed Since 2019 by Company A-Z, Deal Type and Therapy Area

Dublin, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Precision Medicine Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report contains a comprehensive listing of 1221 precision medicine deals announced since 2019 including financial terms where available including links to online deal records of actual precision medicine partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



Precision Medicine Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the precision medicine deals entered into by the world's leading biopharma companies. Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of precision medicine deals from 2019 to 2025. The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter precision medicine deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.



Precision Medicine Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides the reader with the following key benefits:

Understand deal trends since 2019

Browse precision medicine collaboration and licensing deals

Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions

Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties

Directory of deals by company A-Z, deal type and therapy area

Leading deals by value

Most active dealmakers

Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction

Access contract documents - insights into deal structures

Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Save hundreds of hours of research time

Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in precision medicine dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Precision medicine deals over the years

2.3. Most active precision medicine dealmakers

2.4. Precision medicine deals by deal type

2.5. Precision medicine deals by therapy area

2.6. Precision medicine deals by industry sector

2.7. Deal terms for precision medicine deals

2.7.1 Precision medicine deals headline values

2.7.2 Precision medicine deal upfront payments

2.7.3 Precision medicine deal milestone payments

2.7.4 Precision medicine royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading precision medicine deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top precision medicine deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active precision medicine dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active precision medicine dealmakers

4.3. Most active precision medicine deals company profiles



Chapter 5 - Precision medicine contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Precision medicine contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Precision medicine dealmaking by technology type



Companies Featured

2seventy bio

AbbVie

AdventHealth

Agenus Bio

Alkermes

Amgen

Apeiron Biologics

Apellis Pharmaceuticals

AstraZeneca

Baxter International

Bayer

Biogen

Blueprint Medicines

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Carlos III Institute of Health

Celgene

Cytokinetics

Daiichi Sankyo

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Denali Therapeutics

Exact Sciences

Fujirebio

Genentech

Gilead Sciences

GlaxoSmithKline

Hoffmann-La Roche

Illumina

Incyte

Innovent Biologics

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co.

Moderna

Novartis

Pfizer

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Roche Diagnostics

Sanofi

Sarepta Therapeutics

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Thermo Fisher Scientific

UCB

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vir Biotechnology

Washington University in St. Louis

Yale University

ZS Pharma

Zymeworks

Adicet Bio

Boehringer Ingelheim

