Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of DeFi Technologies, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises DeFi Technologies, Inc., (“DeFi” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DEFT) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between May 12, 2025 and November 14, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). DeFi investors have until January 30, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) DeFi Technologies was facing delays in executing its DeFi arbitrage strategy, which at all relevant times was a key revenue driver for DeFi Technologies; (2) DeFi Technologies had understated the extent of competition it faced from other digital asset treasury (“DAT”) companies and the extent to which that competition would negatively impact its ability to execute its DeFi arbitrage strategy; (3) as a result of the foregoing issues, DeFi Technologies was unlikely to meet its previously issued revenue guidance for the fiscal year 2025; (4) accordingly, defendants had downplayed the true scope and severity of the negative impact that the foregoing issues were having on DeFi Technologies’ business and financial results; and (5) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

