Integer Holdings Corporation Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Integer Holdings Corporation, (“Integer" or the "Company") (NYSE: ITGR) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) Integer materially overstated its competitive position within the growing electrophysiology manufacturing market; (2) despite Integer's claims of strong visibility into customer demand, the Company was experiencing a sustained deterioration in sales relating to two of its electrophysiology devices; (3) in turn, Integer mischaracterized its electrophysiology devices as a long-term growth driver for the Company's cardio & vascular segment; and (4) as a result of the above, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

