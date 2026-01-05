India Metals & Mining Industry Report 2025, Profiles of Vedanta, Coal India, Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel

Dublin, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metals & Mining in India" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Metals & Mining in India industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2019-24, and forecast to 2029). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



Key Highlights

The metals & mining industry includes aluminum, steel, iron ore, coal, base metals, and precious metals. Market volume represents production volume, and market value is calculated by multiplying market volume by production price.

The Indian metals & mining industry recorded revenues of $285.28 billion in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7% between 2019 and 2024.

Production volume increased with a CAGR of 3.6% between 2019 and 2024, reaching a total of 1,269,280.5 thousand tonnes in 2024.

India accounted for a share of 12.9% of the Asia-Pacific metals & mining industry in 2024.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1. Market value

1.2. Market value forecast

1.3. Market volume

1.4. Market volume forecast

1.5. Category segmentation

1.6. Geography segmentation

1.7. Market rivalry

1.8. Competitive landscape



2 Market Overview

2.1. Market definition

2.2. Market analysis



3 Market Data

3.1. Market value

3.2. Market volume



4 Market Segmentation

4.1. Category segmentation

4.2. Geography segmentation



5 Market Outlook

5.1. Market value forecast

5.2. Market volume forecast



6 Five Forces Analysis

6.1. Summary

6.2. Buyer power

6.3. Supplier power

6.4. New entrants

6.5. Threat of substitutes

6.6. Degree of rivalry



7 Competitive Landscape

7.1. Who are the leading players?

7.2. What strategies do the leading players follow?

7.3. What are the recent developments in the industry?



8 Company Profiles

8.1. Vedanta Ltd

8.2. Coal India Ltd

8.3. Hindalco Industries Ltd

8.4. Tata Steel Ltd



9 Macroeconomic Indicators

