Peru Metals & Mining Industry Report 2025, Profiles of Southern Copper Corp, Anglo American, and Minsur

Dublin, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metals & Mining in Peru" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Metals & Mining in Peru industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2019-24, and forecast to 2029). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



Key Highlights

The metals & mining industry includes aluminum, steel, iron ore, coal, base metals, and precious metals. Market volume represents production volume, and market value is calculated by multiplying market volume by production price.

The Peruvian metals & mining industry recorded revenues of $45.76 billion in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7% between 2019 and 2024.

The production volume increased with a CAGR of 11.5% between 2019 and 2024, reaching a total of 27.16 million tonnes in 2024.

In 2024, the Peruvian metals & mining industry experienced annual growth of 9.7%.

Scope

Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the metals & mining market in Peru

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the metals & mining market in Peru

Leading company profiles reveal details of key metals & mining market players' global operations and financial performance

Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Peru metals & mining market with five year forecasts

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1. Market value

1.2. Market value forecast

1.3. Market volume

1.4. Market volume forecast

1.5. Category segmentation

1.6. Geography segmentation

1.7. Market rivalry

1.8. Competitive landscape



2 Market Overview

2.1. Market definition

2.2. Market analysis



3 Market Data

3.1. Market value

3.2. Market volume



4 Market Segmentation

4.1. Category segmentation

4.2. Geography segmentation



5 Market Outlook

5.1. Market value forecast

5.2. Market volume forecast



6 Five Forces Analysis

6.1. Summary

6.2. Buyer power

6.3. Supplier power

6.4. New entrants

6.5. Threat of substitutes

6.6. Degree of rivalry



7 Competitive Landscape

7.1. Who are the leading players?

7.2. What strategies do the leading players follow?

7.3. What have been the most recent market developments?



8 Company Profiles

8.1. Southern Copper Corp

8.2. Anglo American Plc

8.3. Minsur SA



9 Macroeconomic Indicators

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/27rllj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.