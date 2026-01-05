North America Vegetable Oils Market Trends and Growth Strategies, 2025-2033

Rising biodiesel production and emerging non-GMO and sustainable sourcing trends propel market growth

Dublin, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Vegetable Oils Market Report by Type, Application, Countries and Company Analysis 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America Vegetable Oils Market will grow to 41.51 million tons by 2033 from 28.32 million tons in 2024. The driving factors are growing health awareness, growing demand for plant-based goods by consumers, and the growth of the food and beverage sector. Between 2025 and 2033, the market will witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.34%, which is reflective of a strong upward trend in the industry.

Growth Drivers in the North America Vegetable Oils Market

Increasing Health Consciousness and Diet Changes

The shifting consumer demand for healthier, plant-based, and heart-healthy diets is fueling vegetable oil consumption in North America. Oils like canola, sunflower, and soybean are generally accepted as being healthier than animal fats. Increased awareness of the advantages of unsaturated fatty acids and omega-3 levels is stimulating demand, especially in urban markets that value clean-label and natural foods. Based on the Good Food Institute, plant-based food retail sales in North America grew by 27%, up to USD 7 billion in 2023. In the marketplace, plant-based products such as meat and dairy products are heavily dependent on vegetable oils for processing. Embracing plant-based products grew by 45% between 2019 and 2023 as consumers increasingly yearn for healthy and sustainable food alternatives.

Growing Food Processing and Packaged Food Market

Vegetable oils are significant for baking, frying, and production of processed food. Since the market for ready-to-eat food, snacks, and bakery items is growing further in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, the consumption of vegetable oils is also augmenting. Food companies rely on economic and constant oils for mass production, which makes the market grow. In October 2024, Cargill increased oilseed processing capacities in North America by investing in an additional plant to address increasing vegetable oils demand. The new plant will increase the efficiency and sustainability of the extraction and refining process of oil.

Expansion of Biodiesel Production

Vegetable oils are also used in the production of biodiesel. Policies favoring the use of renewable energy, combined with a rising trend in the demand for sustainable fuels in the United States and Canada, are driving the consumption of canola and soybean oils in the energy industry. In May 2025, the global energy and commodities price reporting agency Argus added biodiesel to its Argus Open Markets (AOM) real-time electronic price discovery platform in New York Harbor. A trade was opened on the first day of business, April 30, as the first published transaction for AOM in the United States. The platform has seen market activity each and every day since then.

North America Vegetable Oils Market Challenges

Unstable Raw Material Prices

Vegetable oil production is reliant on crops such as soybeans, sunflower, and canola, which are extremely susceptible to weather conditions, trade barriers, and global supply chain shifts. Volatility in prices impacts producers and raises operational uncertainty, making it hard for manufacturers to sustain constant product pricing.

Increased Competition from Alternative Oils and Fats

The market competes with animal fats and specialty oils such as avocado or coconut oil, which are sought by health-oriented and value buyers. The trend towards local and organic also has the potential to shift attention away from standard mass-produced vegetable oils, constraining possible market expansion.

Key Attributes

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages200
Forecast Period2024-2033
Estimated Market Value in 202428.32 Million Tons
Forecasted Market Value by 203341.51 Million Tons
Compound Annual Growth Rate4.3%
Regions CoveredNorth America

