America’s Warrior Partnership Launches National Know a Vet? Tell a Vet!® Campaign to Reach Every Veteran in America

Augusta, GA, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everyone knows a veteran. And every veteran knows another veteran who may be struggling quietly, navigating complex systems, or simply looking for a trusted path to give back. America’s Warrior Partnership (AWP) today announced the national launch of “Know a Vet? Tell a Vet!®”, a grassroots movement designed to ensure that every one of America’s 18 million veterans knows they are not alone and that trusted help and support are available before a crisis occurs.

The campaign mobilizes everyday Americans to become AWP Champions - family members, friends, coworkers, caregivers, and community leaders - who identify veterans in their lives and connect them to proven, trusted resources that can improve, and in many cases, save lives.

At the heart of the initiative is a simple call to action: “Know a Vet? Tell a Vet!®". It connects veterans with trusted resources - ensuring every veteran knows AWP and has support before the crisis occurs. Even with a nationwide network of community partners, no single organization can reach every veteran on its own,” said Jim Lorraine, President & CEO of AWP. “But together, we can. This campaign empowers people who already care about veterans to take action - to listen, to connect, and to make a real difference in the lives of veterans and their families.”

The “Know a Vet? Tell a Vet!®” campaign is powered by a simple, digital referral system that turns personal relationships into life-improving and sometimes life-saving connections. Champions receive their own unique QR code and link they can easily share with others, inviting them to join the movement. As each new Champion receives their own code, they are creating a growing, personal referral tree that shows the reach and impact of their personal advocacy. As networks expand, Champions receive de-identified feedback that demonstrates how veterans are being helped, turning goodwill into measurable outcomes.

Veterans who complete the short Champion referral form can also request direct support, including assistance with VA benefits, housing stability, employment, healthcare access, and other critical needs. AWP supports Champions with ready-to-use toolkits, social media content, and printable materials making it easy for anyone, anywhere, to help reach veterans who might otherwise fall through the cracks.

For campaign materials, social media graphics, and information on how to sign up, visit www.americaswarriorpartnership.org/champions.

About America’s Warrior Partnership

America’s Warrior Partnership (AWP) is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit that is Empowering Veterans. Empowering Communities. Improving & Saving Lives. AWP connects veterans and veteran-serving organizations with the resources, services, and partnerships needed to support veterans, their families, and caregivers at every stage of life. Through its community integration model, the AWP Network, and research initiatives, AWP strengthens quality of life and ensures veterans receive proactive, holistic support before a crisis occurs. For more information: www.americaswarriorpartnership.org