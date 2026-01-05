HCFO-1233zd Market Projected to Reach US$ 71.34 Million by 2035 | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global HCFO-1233zd market was valued at US$ 38.18 million in 2025 and is expected to reach US$ 71.34 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2026–2035.

Key Market Highlights

Based on product form, Trans-1-Chloro-3,3,3-trifluoropropene holds highest share 83.6%.

Based on application, HCFO-1233zd is mainly used in the production of insulation foam blowing agents. This application holds the highest share 51.1% .

Based on end use industry, food and beverage industry emerged as the most prominent consumers of the HCFO-1233zd market. It captures over 36% market share.

North America is the market leader with over 37% market share.

HCFO-1233zd market sees strong growth due to its versatile applications as a nonflammable, low-GWP (GWP=1) blowing agent and refrigerant, replacing high-GWP HFCs in key sectors.​ It serves as Forane® FBA 1233zd for rigid polyurethane foams in building insulation, roofing, appliances, and cold chain panels, improving thermal conductivity by 15-20% while SNAP-approved for most uses. As Forane® HTS 1233zd, it enables centrifugal chillers, high-temperature heat pumps, and immersion cooling.​

Demand Areas

Construction drives 40%+ demand via energy-efficient insulation amid global building codes. In addition, data centers surge needs for cooling, supporting AI growth with 25-30% PUE gains. It is followed by appliances and refrigeration (freezers, HVAC) follow, fueled by U.S. AIM Act's 85% HFC phasedown by 2036 and Kigali Amendment cuts. Electronics cleaning and food/beverage heat pumps add niches.

Key Drivers Propelling Market Growth

Strict regulatory bans on high-GWP hydrofluorocarbons in construction sectors. High-temperature heat pump adoption replacing industrial fossil fuel boilers. Safety premiums prioritizing non-flammable A1 rated chemical solutions.

Regulatory Mandates and Strategic Capacity Expansions Propel HCFO-1233zd Market Trajectory

Stringent global regulations have become the primary engine driving HCFO-1233zd market growth, as the Kigali Amendment—ratified by 163 parties as of 2024—accelerates the phase-out of high-GWP HFCs. Most nations are now facing a mandated 10% reduction by 2029, while the U.S. AIM Act enforces a significantly steeper 85% cut by 2036. The EPA has further tightened the landscape by extending compliance deadlines for AC systems to 2026, while simultaneously restricting high-GWP alternatives in foams and chillers, effectively forcing a market shift toward low-GWP solutions.

To meet this regulatory-induced demand, Arkema executed a USD 60 million investment to launch a 15 kt/year Forane® 1233zd unit in Kentucky in August 2025. This strategic capacity targets the booming polyurethane foam sector, where the molecule boosts thermal conductivity by 15-20% compared to legacy agents. Demand is further amplified by data centers, which utilize HCFO-1233zd in immersion cooling to achieve 25-30% better Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) as global power consumption reaches 1,000 TWh by 2026. Supply chains are scaling rapidly, with China bringing 50,000 tpa facilities online and Asia-Pacific construction output growing at 3.5% annually, ensuring robust availability for these SNAP-approved applications.

By Product Form, Trans-1-Chloro-3,3,3-trifluoropropene Captures 83.6% Share Driven by Precision Solvent Innovations

Trans-1-Chloro-3,3,3-trifluoropropene (trans-HCFO-1233zd) dominates the HCFO-1233zd market with an 83.6% share, excelling as a precision solvent due to its optimal 19°C boiling point. This property enables it to effectively replace toxic n-propyl bromide in aerospace component cleaning, while its low Kauri-Butanol value of 34 and surface tension of 12.7 dynes/cm ensure gentle handling of sensitive electronics. Honeywell's recent spin-off, which generated USD 3.8 billion in sales and USD 1.1 billion EBITDA, underscores the isomer's commercial strength, further bolstered by Arkema's 15,000-ton capacity addition at Calvert City for reliable supply. With superior safety (LC50 >120,000 ppm), a 2-year shelf life, and critical pressure of 35.7 bar, it powers Trane's 5,000+ Series E chiller units.​

Shifting to applications, insulation foam blowing agents claim 51.1% market share, propelled by LNG carrier demand where Mark III Flex systems maintain -163°C using this agent. Offering 10% better thermal conductivity than water-blown alternatives, GTT-approved foams achieve 3% density reductions, slashing costs for manufacturers like Whirlpool, which invested USD 3 million to meet DOE 2025 standards. Kingspan's Kooltherm K15 boards leverage its 106.8 kPa vapor pressure for stable cell formation and fire resistance across 21 global sites, aligning with net-zero goals via a 26-day atmospheric lifetime.

By Application, Insulation Foam Blowing Agents Hold 51.1% Share Due to LNG Containment Demand

Insulation foam blowing agents command a dominant 51.1% share of the HCFO-1233zd market, primarily fueled by surging demand from LNG carriers that require extreme cryogenic performance. These vessels rely on the agent within Mark III Flex systems to sustain -163°C temperatures during liquefied natural gas transport, ensuring structural integrity over long voyages. This application delivers a critical 10% improvement in thermal conductivity compared to water-blown foams, while securing GTT approval for safety and efficiency, which in turn enables manufacturers to achieve a 3% density reduction that substantially lowers material costs.

Building on these advantages, appliance makers like Whirlpool have invested USD 3 million to integrate the technology, aligning with stringent DOE 2025 energy standards for refrigerators and freezers. The agent's precise vapor pressure of 106.8 kPa promotes stable cell formation during foaming, enhancing insulation durability. Kingspan further leverages it in Kooltherm K15 boards, combining fire resistance with superior thermal barriers across construction applications. Supported by 21 global manufacturing sites, supply chains remain robust, and the molecule's ultra-short 26-day atmospheric lifetime perfectly supports net-zero emissions targets by minimizing long-term environmental impact.

North America Secured Global Dominance Through Aggressive Policy and Domestic Capacity

North America has cemented its status as the undeniable powerhouse of the HCFO-1233zd market, currently commanding a roughly 37% global share. This dominance is not accidental but engineered by the U.S. EPA’s AIM Act, which aggressively enforced a 40% baseline reduction in HFC consumption by 2024, effectively outlawing legacy agents like HFC-245fa in foam blowing. The region transformed from a net importer to a production fortress when Arkema brought its 15 kiloton Calvert City facility online in August 2025, a strategic USD 60 million maneuver to insulate domestic supply chains from geopolitical volatility.

Furthermore, major OEMs have standardized this molecule as the regional benchmark. Trane and Carrier have universally adopted it for low-pressure centrifugal chillers to meet non-flammable safety codes in hospitals and data centers. Whirlpool has fully converted its manufacturing lines, leveraging the material to meet DOE 2025 energy standards. With Honeywell’s Advanced Materials division generating substantial EBITDA from its U.S.-based assets, the region has successfully married strict regulatory compliance with massive industrial scalability, creating a self-sustaining ecosystem that European and Asian markets are currently chasing.

Decarbonization Trends and Precision Blending Unlock New Value Frontiers

The HCFO-1233zd market is transcending its traditional role in cooling to become the linchpin of the "Industrial Heat Electrification" trend. A profound shift is visible in the deployment of High-Temperature Heat Pumps (HTHPs), where this molecule is uniquely capable of recovering waste heat to generate steam up to 165°C. This capability allows food processing and chemical plants to decommission fossil-fuel boilers, effectively positioning HCFO-1233zd as a direct enabler of industrial fuel switching. Consequently, demand is decoupling from seasonal construction cycles and aligning with long-term corporate net-zero capital expenditure strategies.

Simultaneously, the trend of "Azeotropic Co-Blowing" has matured into a precise science. Rather than simple mixing, manufacturers are engineering specific blends of HCFO-1233zd with hydrocarbons to pinpoint the exact "Flash Point Threshold." This allows them to utilize the minimum volume of the premium fluorinated molecule required to maintain an A1 safety rating, optimizing the cost-to-performance ratio for price-sensitive boardstock markets. Furthermore, the "Solvent Renaissance" is accelerating for the cis-isomer (Z-form), which is aggressively displacing n-propyl bromide (nPB) in aerospace cleaning. This specific application is currently outpacing the broader market growth, driven by the molecule's ability to clean complex medical geometries without leaving residue, effectively creating a high-margin micro-segment within the broader portfolio.

HCFO-1233zd Market Major Players:

Arkema S.A.

Beijing Yuji Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

Central Glass Co., Ltd

Chemours Company

Danfoss

GAB Neumann

Honeywell International

Navin Fluorine

Other Prominent Players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Product Form

Trans-1-Chloro-3,3,3-trifluoropropene (HCFO-1233zd-E)

Cis-1-Chloro-3,3,3-trifluoropropene (HCFO-1233zd-Z)

By Application

Insulation Foam Blowing Agents

Refrigerants

Centrifugal Chillers

Cleaning agent

Degreasing

Other

By End-user industry

Food or beverage

Mechanical

Construction

Electric and Electronics

Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC)

Other

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

