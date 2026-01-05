HERE Technologies and Hyundai AutoEver expand online navigation partnership to deliver intelligent, digital cockpit experiences

HERE enables Hyundai AutoEver’s connected mobility vision, providing location services that support software-defined vehicle capabilities.

Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis vehicles are equipped with up-to-date, real-time, and user-focused map content, supporting safer and smarter travel.

At CES 2026, HERE Technologies, the leading mapping and location data company, and Hyundai AutoEver (HAE), the mobility software subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Group, announce the expansion of their online navigation partnership.

HERE sets the standard for automotive-grade maps globally and partners with the industry to define the future of the software-defined vehicle. According to Counterpoint Research, a global market research firm, HERE has ranked No. 1 in the global location platform market for eight consecutive years.

In collaboration with Hyundai AutoEver, HERE provides navigation map data for the infotainment platforms of Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis vehicles sold in North America. Leveraging HERE map data, Hyundai AutoEver enables map updates for its online navigation system, incorporating location intelligence including new roads, speed limits, and points of interest.

As a result of this partnership, Hyundai AutoEver has shortened its map data update cycle by more than fivefold. By leveraging HERE’s highly accurate map data, the company has built a faster update framework for newly added roads and updated location information, delivering more accurate and timely navigation guidance to drivers.

This milestone brings advanced connected vehicle and real-time location services to over a million Hyundai, Kia and Genesis vehicles equipped with ccNC (Connected Car Navigation Cockpit) and ccIC27 (Connected Car Integrated Cockpit) infotainment platforms, starting with North America and Australia - offering greater navigation experience and map freshness.

From navigation to experience: enabling software-defined journeys

As the automotive industry shifts to software-defined vehicle development, HERE is enabling HAE to create connected and personalized journeys that go beyond traditional navigation. This evolution aligns with Hyundai Motor Group’s vision of making in-car experiences smarter, and more engaging through intelligent, connected technologies.

HERE’s unified mapping architecture and AI-powered map-making capabilities rapidly fuse large volumes of data from thousands of sources – including more than 44 million connected vehicles, sensors and community sources – to create a highly accurate, navigable digital map. This foundation not only supports advanced driver assistance and automated driving systems, but also enables emerging AI-driven cockpit experiences, such as natural language interactions and customized travel planning.

HAE plans to evolve its online navigation service into a streaming navigation solution using HERE’s flexible APIs and SDKs. The two companies aim to create a next-generation solution offering lane-level guidance, ADAS integration, live map rendering, and seamless connectivity for digital cockpit systems. The solution is also designed to support Navigation on Autopilot (NOA) capabilities - paving the way for future automated driving functions, enhancing convenience and enabling immersive experiences for drivers in complex road environments.

“Our partnership with Hyundai AutoEver is a testament to what’s possible when innovation meets scale,” said Deon Newman, SVP and GM for Asia Pacific at HERE Technologies. “Together, we’re redefining what navigation means for the software-defined vehicle era - making it smarter, fresher, and more connected to the world around it.”

“As Hyundai AutoEver continues to scale its global navigation services, our collaboration with HERE Technologies has been instrumental in delivering intelligent, real-time, and personalized experiences to our drivers. The expansion into North America and Australia marks a significant milestone in our journey to redefine in-vehicle navigation,” said Dongkwon Suh, Head of Navigation Division, Hyundai AutoEver.

This collaboration builds on a multi-decade relationship rooted in innovation, global scale and a shared commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences.

