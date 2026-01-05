Zyxel Advances Wi-Fi 8 Innovation at CES 2026 with Spectrum Efficiency, Extended Coverage, and AI-Ready Connectivity

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zyxel Communications, an industry-leading provider of secure broadband networking solutions for service providers, today announced its support for Wi-Fi 8, highlighting key innovations that enhance spectrum efficiency, coverage, and uplink performance – critical capabilities for next-generation AI-driven applications and high-density wireless environments.

As wireless networks become increasingly crowded and complex, Wi-Fi 8 introduces advanced mechanisms that allow devices to share spectrum more effectively. Technologies such as Dynamic Subband Operation (DSO) and Non-Primary Channel Access (NPCA) enable more flexible and efficient use of available spectrum, while In-Device Coexistence (IDC) improves coordination among multiple radios within the same device. Together, these capabilities help reduce interference, improve reliability, and maintain consistent performance in noisy RF environments.

Wi-Fi 8 also delivers significant advancements in coverage, range, and uplink efficiency, which are essential as AI-driven applications rely on real-time data exchange. Enhanced Long Range (ELR) extends reliable connectivity to devices at the network edge, while Distributed Resource Unit (dRU) technology dramatically improves uplink performance and reduces latency. These enhancements enable seamless roaming and stable connections across dense deployments, supporting responsive AI processing and intelligent services.

“Wi-Fi 8 is designed to address real-world challenges such as crowded spectrum, edge coverage limitations, and the growing demands of AI-driven applications,” said Allen Lin, Chief Product Officer at Zyxel Communications. “By combining advanced spectrum coexistence technologies with ELR and dRU, Wi-Fi 8 delivers more reliable uplink performance, lower latency, and consistent connectivity – forming a strong foundation for intelligent, always-on networks.”

Zyxel’s Wi-Fi 8 roadmap aligns closely with the evolving ecosystem showcased at CES 2026, reinforcing the company’s commitment to delivering scalable, future-ready networking solutions for gateways, CPE, and service provider deployments. By integrating Wi-Fi 8 capabilities into its portfolio, Zyxel continues to help customers build resilient networks that support AI-enabled services, latency-sensitive applications, and seamless connectivity at scale.

Zyxel’s Wi-Fi 8 solutions will be featured at CES 2026, with deployment timelines evolving in aligning with service provider requirements.

About Zyxel:

Zyxel Communications delivers technological innovations and has connected the world to the internet for more than 35 years. Whether establishing access through fixed or mobile broadband solutions, Zyxel Communications offers a comprehensive and flexible portfolio that helps service providers stay ahead of the competition.