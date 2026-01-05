$19.77 Bn Dairy Processing Equipment Global Market Trends, Opportunities and Strategies, 2019-2024, 2025-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dairy Processing Equipment Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global dairy processing equipment market is on an upward trajectory, projected to expand from $11.28 billion in 2024 to $15.07 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 5.96%. Growth is driven by increasing global demand for dairy products, advancements in dairy farming, supportive government initiatives, and rising interest in functional and fortified foods.

In 2024, the Asia Pacific region dominated with a market value of approximately $3.97 billion, followed by Western Europe and North America. The fastest-growing regions include Asia Pacific and South America, expected to grow at CAGRs of 6.85% and 6.74% respectively. Conversely, challenges loom such as resistance to adopting new technologies, infrastructure inadequacies, and trade-related complications.

The market's landscape is fairly fragmented, with the top 10 competitors contributing 18.09% of the total market share in 2024. Notable players include GEA Group AG, Spx Flow Inc., and Tetra Pak Inc. Each company is strategically focusing on expanding product portfolios and enhancing operational efficiencies.

Market segmentation reveals the dominance of pasteurizers, capturing 29.63% of the market share. However, homogenizers are poised to witness the most rapid growth with a CAGR of 7.34% from 2024 to 2029. Similarly, automatic equipment operations are favored, accounting for 59.08% of market share, and are forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.88%.

Application-wise, processed milk leads the market, representing 30.02% of consumption. The cheese segment, however, is anticipated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 7.63%. The United States is expected to lead individual country growth, projecting a market gain of $489.57 million by 2029.

Key growth strategies include the development of energy-efficient homogenizers and advanced cooling systems to enhance sustainability and operational reliability. Companies are also focusing on launching fully automated lines to boost efficiency and deploying advanced filtration systems using reverse osmosis technology to enhance product quality and reduce water usage.

For companies eager to seize market opportunities, the focus should be on rolling out energy-efficient and automated equipment, enhancing capabilities in emerging markets, and strategic partnerships to widen market reach and optimize resource use. Emphasis on cheese processing is advised to leverage strong growth potential.

Overall, tapping into the potential of the dairy processing equipment market requires strategic planning and a keen understanding of regional dynamics, evolving consumer preferences, and the latest technological advancements.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 365 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $11.28 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $19.77 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global



Scope

Introduction and Market Characteristics: Overview of market segmentation by type, operation, and application.

Overview of market segmentation by type, operation, and application. Key Trends: Major trends shaping the global market and anticipated future developments.

Major trends shaping the global market and anticipated future developments. Growth Analysis: Analysis using frameworks such as PESTEL, examining market growth rate, historic and forecast market values, and growth drivers and restraints.

Analysis using frameworks such as PESTEL, examining market growth rate, historic and forecast market values, and growth drivers and restraints. Global Market Size and Growth: Historic and forecast market values alongside drivers and restraints.

Historic and forecast market values alongside drivers and restraints. Regional and Country Analysis: Market values, growth, and market share comparisons by region and country.

Market values, growth, and market share comparisons by region and country. Competitive Landscape: Details on market shares and profiles of leading players.

Details on market shares and profiles of leading players. Market Opportunities and Strategies: Growth opportunities across countries and segments with strategic recommendations.

Growth opportunities across countries and segments with strategic recommendations. Conclusions and Recommendations: Strategic guidance for dairy processing equipment providers on market offerings and expansion.

Market Breakdown:

By Type: Pasteurizer, Homogenizers, Evaporators, Separators, Membrane Filtration Equipment.

Pasteurizer, Homogenizers, Evaporators, Separators, Membrane Filtration Equipment. By Operation: Automatic, Semi-Automatic.

Automatic, Semi-Automatic. By Application: Processed Milk, Yogurt, Cheese, Milk Powder, Protein Ingredients.

Companies Featured

GEA Group AG

