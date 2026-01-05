$18.67 Bn MASH Treatment Market Trends, Opportunities and Strategies, 2019-2024, 2025-2029 & 2034

Dublin, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MASH Treatment Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The comprehensive analysis of the MASH (Metabolic Associated Steatohepatitis) treatment market projects significant growth from 2019 through 2034, with the market valued at $2.59 billion in 2024. This reflects a robust CAGR of 21.55% since 2019. Forecasting to 2029, the market is anticipated to expand further to $7.04 billion, achieving a CAGR of 22.09%. Growth is set to continue, projected to reach $18.67 billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 21.53%.

Market expansion during the historic period was fueled by investments in R&D, a surge in personalized medicine demand, active government support, and increased global health awareness. However, stringent regulatory frameworks and limited public awareness impacted growth. Looking ahead, drivers such as the rising incidence of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), demand for liver transplants, and obesity prevalence are poised to accelerate the market. Challenges may arise from high treatment costs, limited biomarker access, and geopolitical trade implications.

Regionally, North America led the market in 2024 with a 46.13% share, totaling $1.19 billion. Asia Pacific followed, and it, along with North America, is expected to exhibit the fastest growth with respective CAGRs of 27.73% and 20.93%. Africa and South America will also show notable expansion with CAGRs of 19.47% and 19.15%.

The MASH treatment market is competitive but fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 9.15% of the market in 2024. Leading the way, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. held a 6.93% share, followed by entities such as Novo Nordisk A/S, Eli Lilly Company, and AstraZeneca plc.

Segmenting by treatment, the drug segment dominated in 2024, contributing 78.58% ($2.04 billion) of market value, and it's poised to continue as the fastest-growing segment through 2029 with a CAGR of 22.87%. By end-user, hospitals were the largest segment, comprising 49.09% ($1.27 billion) of 2024's total. Specialty clinics, however, will become the fastest-growing end-user segment, registering a 23.56% CAGR over the forecast period.

Among the disease stages, early MASH (significant/advanced fibrosis) accounted for the largest share at 34.83% ($904.74 million) in 2024, anticipated to lead future growth with a 27.12% CAGR from 2024 to 2029.

Market opportunities are substantial, with the drug segment projected to achieve an additional $3.67 billion by 2029. Hospitals will dominate end-user gains at $2.08 billion, with significant opportunities also in the early MASH stage at $2.09 billion.

Strategically, the market emphasizes advancing fibroblast growth factor, integrating AI for precision in treatment, securing regulatory approvals, and fostering strategic partnerships for growth. Companies are encouraged to leverage these strategies, focusing on emerging markets while maintaining a foothold in developed regions to maximize market reach and innovation.

Chapters Covered:

Introduction and Market Characteristics

Key Trends

Growth Analysis and Strategic Framework

Regional and Country Analysis

Market Segmentation

Regional Market Size and Growth

Competitive Landscape

Major and Innovative Companies

Competitive Benchmarking

Competitive Dashboard

Key Mergers and Acquisitions

Recent Developments

Opportunities and Strategies

Conclusions and Recommendations

Appendix

Markets Covered:

By Treatment: Drug, Therapy

By Disease Stage: Simple Fatty Liver/MASLD, Early MASH, Fibrotic MASH, MASH Cirrhosis, Liver Failure/Liver Cancer Mortality

By End-User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Homecare, Other End-User

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 312 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.59 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $18.67 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.8% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Eli Lilly Company

AstraZeneca plc

Mayo Clinic

Zydus Lifesciences

King's College Hospital

Johns Hopkins Hospital

Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust

Cleveland Clinic

Zhejiang Doer Biologics

Cadila Healthcare (Zydus)

Sun Pharma

Suzhou Ribo Life Science

Ribocure AB

Boehringer Ingelheim

Inventiva

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

Insilico Medicine

Therasid Bioscience

OliX Pharmaceuticals

Suzhou Ribo Life Science

Genflow Biosciences

Pfizer Inc.

PathAI

Pfizer Inc

Gilead Sciences Inc

Alimentiv Inc.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc

Labcorp

Quest Diagnostics

Rivus Pharmaceuticals

TARGET PharmaSolutions Inc

HighTide Biopharma Inc.

