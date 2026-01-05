BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Flushing Financial Corp. (Nasdaq - FFIC), FONAR Corporation (Nasdaq - FONR), Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE - CWAN), Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE - JHG)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

FONAR Corporation (Nasdaq - FONR)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, FONR will be acquired by FONAR, LLC and FONAR Acquisition Sub, Inc. (collectively, “Buyer”) for $19.00 per share of common stock, in an all-cash transaction. The investigation concerns whether the FONAR Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/fonar-corporation-nasdaq-fonr/.

Flushing Financial Corp. (Nasdaq - FFIC)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Flushing Financial will be acquired by OceanFirst Financial Corp. (“OceanFirst”) (Nasdaq - OCFC) in an all-stock transaction whereby the shares issued to Flushing Financial stockholders in the merger are expected to represent approximately 30% of the outstanding shares of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the Flushing Financial Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/flushing-financial-corp-nasdaq-ffic/.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE - CWAN)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Clearwater Analytics will be acquired by Permira and Warburg Pincus-led Investor Group (the “Investor Group”) for $24.55 per share in cash in a transaction worth approximately $8.4 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Clearwater Analytics Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/clearwater-analytics-holdings-inc-nyse-cwan/.

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE - JHG)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Janus Henderson will be acquired by Trian and General Catalyst for $49.00 per share in an all-cash transaction at an equity value of approximately $7.4 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Janus Henderson Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at visit https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/janus-henderson-group-plc-nyse-jhg/.

