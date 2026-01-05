$255+ Bn Incident and Emergency Management Global Market Trends, Opportunities and Strategies, 2019-2024, 2025-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Incident and Emergency Management Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The incident and emergency management market is experiencing substantial growth, with projections extending from 2019 to 2034. It reached a significant value of approximately $138.91 billion in 2024, following a CAGR of 6.60% since 2019. The market is anticipated to expand further to $190.7 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.54%, ultimately reaching $255.55 billion by 2034.

During the historical period, growth was driven by industrial accidents, increased government investments, terrorism threats, and health emergency management expansion. Challenges were posed by high initial costs and complex coordination. Looking forward, natural disaster frequency, cyber threats, smart city initiatives, and military investments will propel growth. Nonetheless, budget constraints, complex IT environments, and geopolitical tensions may impede progress.

Geographically, North America dominated the market in 2024, accounting for 42.11% or $58.49 billion. The Asia Pacific and Eastern Europe regions are poised to be the fastest-growing with CAGRs of 9.13% and 8.79%, respectively, followed by the Middle East and Africa.

The market is relatively fragmented with numerous small players. The top ten competitors constituted 12.76% of the market in 2023. Honeywell International Inc led with a 2.49% share, followed by Motorola Solutions Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, AT&T Inc, and others.

Market segmentation highlights include components-solutions lead with 43.40% or $60.29 billion in 2024, while services are set to grow fastest at a 7.70% CAGR from 2024-2029. Simulation segments such as traffic and incident simulation tools underscore the market's growth dynamics.

System segmentation indicates the prominence of emergency or mass notification systems, accounting for 31.52% or $43.78 billion in 2024. The fastest growth from 2024 to 2029 is expected in medical and welfare coordination systems with a 7.54% CAGR.

Vertically, the government and public sector dominated in 2024 at 22.09% or $30.69 billion. However, IT and telecom sectors are projected to accelerate at a 9.08% CAGR by 2029.

Opportunities abound in the solution component-poised to gain $22.19 billion by 2029. Traffic simulation systems are projected to secure $19.04 billion, while emergency notification systems could earn $16.28 billion. The USA leads country-specific growth prospects with an $11.04 billion increase.

Market trends emphasize AI-powered platforms for incident detection, integrating cybersecurity with cloud-based responses, and enhancing disaster recovery solutions. Player strategies involve partnerships, acquisitions, and collaborations to strengthen portfolios.

Recommendations for companies include leveraging AI-driven decision support, cloud-based cybersecurity integration, and unified disaster recovery solutions. Focusing on emerging markets, optimized distribution strategies, partnership with governments, comprehensive training programs, and talent alignment can further capture growth opportunities. The market's expansive trajectory offers significant prospects for stakeholders aiming to navigate this evolving landscape.

Scope

Introduction and Market Characteristics: Overview of segments by component, simulation, system, and vertical.

Overview of segments by component, simulation, system, and vertical. Key Trends: Analysis of key market trends and future developments.

Analysis of key market trends and future developments. Growth Analysis and Strategic Framework: Insights into market growth drivers, PESTEL analysis, and total addressable market (TAM).

Insights into market growth drivers, PESTEL analysis, and total addressable market (TAM). Global Market Size and Growth: Historical and forecast market values and growth analysis.

Historical and forecast market values and growth analysis. Regional and Country Analysis: Comparative growth and market size analysis by region.

Comparative growth and market size analysis by region. Market Segmentation: Analysis of market growth and share by component, simulation, system, and vertical.

Analysis of market growth and share by component, simulation, system, and vertical. Competitive Landscape: Profiles and financial benchmarking of leading players.

Profiles and financial benchmarking of leading players. Market Opportunities and Strategies: Opportunities and strategies based on research findings.

Opportunities and strategies based on research findings. Conclusions and Recommendations: Strategic recommendations for market providers.

Strategic recommendations for market providers. Appendix:NAICS codes, abbreviations, and currency codes used in the report.

Companies Featured

Honeywell International Inc.

Motorola Solutions Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corp.

AT&T Inc.

International Business Machine Corp.

Siemens AG

NEC Corp.

Eaton Corporation plc

Esri (Environmental Systems Research Institute) Inc.

Everbridge Inc.

Early Warning Network (EWN)

Codan Communications

Protecht Group Holdings Pty Ltd

EHang Holdings Limited

Dahua Technology

ZTE Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Stryker Corporation

Tata Advanced Systems

Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL)

NEC Corporation

Fujitsu,

Hitachi Ltd.

NTT Data

S-One

Samsung SDS

LG CNS

KT Corporation

Hanwha Systems

3tc Software

Motorola Solutions Inc

Monava.

Siemens AG

Bosch Building Technologies

Thales Group

AROBS Engineering

spol. s r.o

T-SOFT a.s.

Iturri Poland Sp. z o. o

RUBEZH Company

The Lockheed Martin Corporation

Collins Aerospace

International Business Machines Corporation

Esri Inc

Alert Technologies

The Response Group

Everbridge Inc

Juvare

Haystax Technology, Inc.

Veoci

RapidDeploy

Singlewire Software

Rave Mobile Safety

Regroup Mass Notification

CrisisGo

Agility Recovery

Everstream Analytics

Witt O'Brien's

LogicGate

Johnson Controls International PLC

AT&T Inc

Everbridge

Onsolve

General Dynamics Corporation

Viasat, Inc

Zebra Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc

RTX Corporation

Genasys Inc

Johnson Controls

Schneider Electric

Grupo Chapelco

Securitas Argentina

Verisure Brasil

Bitel

Aseva

Bosch Security Systems

Motorola Solutions do Brasil

Everbridge Brasil

Gesintel

G4S Peru

NAFFCO (National Fire Fighting Manufacturing FZCO)

Gulf Security Equipment Co

Motorola Solutions Inc

UEM Edgenta Berhad

MEEM Facility Management

Alerte Universal Limited

Giza Systems

TechnoSys

eHealth Africa

CrisisOnCall

Sigma Integrated Solutions

Intersec Group

