SKYX Provides Corporate Update Including $9.5 Million in Recent Investment from its Leading Investors as it Continues to Grow its Market Penetration

MIAMI, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) (d/b/a SKYX Technologies) (the “Company” or “SKYX”), a highly disruptive platform technology company with over 100 pending and issued patents globally and over 60 lighting and home décor websites, with a mission to make homes and buildings become safe and smart as the new standard, today provides a corporate update including $9.5 million in recent investment from its leading investors as it continues to grow its market penetration.

Highlights, Recent and Future Events

As of September 30, 2025, Company reported $13 million in total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and receivables.

Company has recently raised $9.5 million in additional capital from several of its leading shareholders.

Company continues to leverage its cash position through its e-commerce platform of 60 websites among other methods including support from leading strategic investors and insiders.

Management believes it has sufficient cash to achieve its goals including being cash flow positive.

SKYX has recently extended and converted $13.5 million in notes coming due with maturity out to 5 years until 2030.

SKYX entered into an agreement with Global Ventures Group, a leading U.S. and international real estate development firm, marking a significant step in SKYX’s global expansion strategy.

Pursuant to the agreement, Global Ventures Group plans to deploy SKYX’s smart technologies into tens of thousands of homes and hotel rooms in that region and is expected to supply hundreds of thousands of units of its advanced and smart home technologies to projects across the Middle East, including developments in Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

The Company entered a major collaboration with a mixed-use smart city development in the heart of Miami, now expanded to a $4 billion project. SKYX is expected to deploy over 500,000 units of its advanced and plug & play smart home technologies.

SKYX announced it will be launching a new AI driven software for its e-commerce platform of 60 websites expected to increase its conversion rate and sales up to30%. The AI-native e-commerce platform is designed to elevate B2B and B2C experiences through its innovative and smart product line.

SKYX announced it will provide over 25,000 units of its Advanced and Smart Plug & Play products in two projects in the Austin and San Antonio, Texas led by prominent developers Landmark Companies.

Company is collaborating with Home Depot and Wayfair on its Advanced and Smart Plug & Play products for both retail and professional segments. SKYX’s product offering will include a variety of its advanced and Smart Plug & Play products including Retrofit Kits, Smart Light Fixtures, Smart Ceiling Fans, Ceiling Outlet Receptacles, Recessed Lights and more.

Marriott hotel chain owner, The Shaner Group, led a $16.5 million preferred round to date. The Shaner Group is an owner, and developer of more than 70 hotels worldwide.

SKYX has successfully demonstrated its technology during a Marriott Hotel renovation, incorporating its advanced and smart plug & play technologies, including ceiling lighting, recessed lights, downlights, wall lights, EXIT, and EMERGENCY lights, plug-in LED backlight mirrors among others.

SKYX revenues increased for 7 prior period comparable quarters from Q1 2024 through Q3 2025 with $19M in Q1/24, $21M in Q2/24, $22M in Q3/24, $24M in Q4/24, $20M in Q1/25, $23M in Q2/25 and $24M in Q3/25.

Management is expecting to secure additional significant business opportunities in 2026.

SKYX continues its growth and expects to deploy over 60,000 of its products into homes/units by the end of Q1 2026 through retail and pro segments.

The Company secured U.S. and global strategic manufacturing partnerships with premier manufacturers including U.S., Vietnam, Taiwan, China, and Cambodia.





Safety Standardization Mandatory Code / Insurance Specification and Recommendation:

SKYX's Safety Code Standardization Team is receiving support from a new significant prominent leader with its government safety agency’s process for a safety mandatory standardization of its electrical ceiling outlet/receptacle technology.

SKYX’s code team is led by industry veterans Mark Earley, former head of the National Electrical Code (NEC), and Eric Jacobson, former President and CEO of the American Lighting Association (ALA). The Company’s safety Code Standardization team believes it will garner assistance from additional safety organizations with its code mandatory safety standardization efforts based on the product’s significant safety aspects. Mr. Earley and Mr. Jacobson were instrumental in numerous code and safety changes in both the electrical and lighting industries. Both strongly believe that, considering the Company’s standardization progress including its product specification approval voting for by ANSI / NEMA (American National Standardization Institute / National Electrical Manufacturers Association) and being voted into 10 segments in the NEC Code Book, it has met the necessary safety conditions for becoming a ceiling safety standardization requirement for homes and buildings.

With respect to insurance companies, the Company strongly believes its products can save insurance companies many billions of dollars annually by reducing fires, ladder falls, and electrocutions among other things. Management expects that once it completes an entire range and variations of its safe advanced plug & play products it will start being recommended by insurance companies.





