Jordan Water Desalination Market Report 2025-2033: Plant Capacity & Project Pipeline, Regulatory & Policy Landscape, Demand & Supply Analysis

Dublin, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Jordan Water Desalination Market Report by Technology, Application, Water Source, Cities and Company Analysis 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Jordan Water Desalination Market is expected to grow at US$ 490.87 million by 2033, from US$ 215.12 million in 2024, with a CAGR of 9.6% for the period 2025-2033. This is driven by acute water shortage, growing urban demand, and government efforts to establish Red Sea and Dead Sea desalination projects. Reverse osmosis technology adoption enables sustainable water supply for municipal and industrial requirements.

Drivers of Growth in the Jordan Water Desalination Market

Extreme Water Shortage

Jordan is among the most water-stressed countries globally, with an acute shortage of this crucial resource. Per capita availability of water has fallen far below the scarcity levels recognized worldwide, making accessing adequate water for its people more and more acute. To address this urgent problem, desalination became an essential and groundbreaking solution, which offers a sure source of clean drinking water to urban and rural areas. This technology of utmost importance does not only seek to address the immediate demands of the population but also ignites continued growth in the market, as the drive towards water sustainability remains strong in the entire region. The nation's renewable water resources are valued at less than 100 cubic meters per capita per year, well short of the water poverty line of 500 cubic meters per capita. June 2023 - The World Bank has approved US$250 million in funding to enhance the efficiency of water services in Jordan by rehabilitating water distribution networks, enhancing energy efficiency and enhancing the drought management system in the Kingdom.

Government Investments and Initiatives

The government of Jordan is investing heavily in revolutionary projects, particularly the ambitious Red Sea-Dead Sea Water Conveyance Project. This program will increase the country's desalination capacity, helping to meet the nation's dire water shortage needs. Through the development of vibrant public-private sector partnerships, the government is successfully promoting the use of leading-edge technologies and fostering strong international alliances. These initiatives not only ensure Jordan a water future that is sustainable but also make Jordan a regional leader in water management and technological innovation. The National Water Strategy (NWS) of the Ministry of Water and Irrigation for the period 2023-2040 targets water security through integrated water resource management. The NWS aims to protect and conserve sources of groundwater and surface water, and the rigorous enforcement of the laws regarding the use and protection of water. The plan depends on researching alternative water sources and the creation of initiatives such as the National Water Carrier Project and wastewater treatment to improve and maintain the supply of water.

Urbanization and Population Growth

Between 1960 and 2024 Jordan's population grew from 933,102.00 to 11.55 million. This represents 1,138.1 percent growth over 64 years. The rapid increase in population, along with a consistent flow of refugees, significantly increases the urban water demand in places like Amman. Under these circumstances, desalination facilities present themselves as a fundamental and renewable solution, providing a scalable system to respond to these growing demands. Their development not only meets the instant water scarcity needs but also spurs market growth, opening the door to emerging technologies and investment in the management of water resources.

Challenges in the Jordan Water Desalination Market

High Operating and Capital Expenses

Desalination is a sophisticated technology that requires significant investment in multiple areas such as infrastructure, power supplies, and maintenance. For Jordan, the issue is exacerbated by limited funds that make it difficult to undertake large-scale desalination plants. Consequently, the nation needs external support to bridge this gap and efficiently utilize this life-saving technology in countering its water shortage challenges.

Environmental and Energy Issues

The high level of energy required to undertake water management operations, together with the release of brine, poses serious environmental challenges. In Jordan, a country which is known for its limited energy resources, the challenge of reconciling increasing population demand for water with sustainable uses is becoming a serious stumbling block in the marketplace environment. This complex challenge needs innovative measures that focus on preserving the ecology while responding to the pressing demands of the populace.

Jordan Water Desalination Reverse Osmosis Market

Reverse osmosis (RO) leads the desalination market in Jordan due to its efficiency and affordability in desalinating seawater and brackish water. RO technology is used more in municipal and industrial facilities, with high recovery rates and relatively less energy usage. In the next decade, growth is anticipated with continued technological advancements and government backing for energy-efficient systems.

Jordan Municipal Water Desalination Market

The municipal segment of Jordan's desalination market is the biggest, providing potable drinking water to towns and cities. The urban areas around Amman depend mostly on desalinated water to serve increasing consumption demands. Government initiatives aimed at public water distribution networks and home supply will push this segment forward, particularly with the operation of large-scale desalination plants by 2030.

Jordan Industrial Water Desalination Market

Industrial customers, such as manufacturing plants, mining, and energy facilities, are investing more in desalination to maintain a consistent supply of water. Jordanian industries tend to function in water-scarce areas and use high-grade water for efficiency in operations. Through the incorporation of desalination in industrial processes, businesses decrease reliance on overexploited groundwater and support the country's sustainability initiatives.

Jordan Seawater Desalination Market

Desalination of seawater is becoming popular in Jordan, especially with Red Sea-based initiatives. Thermal and RO technologies are employed by large-scale plants to treat seawater into potable and industrial-grade water. Red Sea-Dead Sea project development is anticipated to further grow this market, offering sustainable solutions for municipal as well as industrial uses while lightening pressure on current freshwater sources.

Jordan River Water Desalination Market

Jordan also uses desalination to treat river water, especially that from the Jordan River and surrounding brackish resources. Projects here aim at supplying irrigation and drinking water, enhancing agricultural yields while augmenting urban supply. This sector is less significant than seawater desalination but is vital for rural and semi-urban areas experiencing severe water deficits.

Amman Water Desalination Market

Jordan's capital, Amman, is the biggest user of desalinated water. Urbanization and high population density have necessitated municipal desalination ventures. The city is served by both industrial-scale plants and localized desalination plants of brackish water for meeting daily demand and industrial uses, guaranteeing long-term water security.

Russeifa Water Desalination Market

Russeifa is a rising market for desalination because of industry development and increasing residential water demands. Local brackish water desalination facilities are becoming more accepted, which decreases reliance on limited groundwater supplies. Future urban infrastructure investments will most likely fuel municipal desalination needs in this market.

Rukban Water Desalination Market

Rukban, found close to the border regions of Jordan, also has specific water supply issues because of its desolate landscape and scattered populace. Mobile and modular plants used for desalination are increasingly used to deliver drinking water for the locals and refugees. This is a niche market that will expand with the developing humanitarian and infrastructure initiatives broadening access to water.

Madaba Water Desalination Market

Madaba utilizes brackish groundwater desalination for municipal and agricultural supply. With the increase in tourism and population, the demand for sustainable sources of water increases for the city. The investment in small- and medium-sized RO plants provides sustainable supply, fuelling urban growth and agriculture in the nearby regions.

Recent Projects in Jordan Water Desalination Market:

January 2025: The Government of Jordan and the Meridiam-SUEZ consortium inked a 30-year concession for a desalination facility to provide drinking water to 3 million individuals in Amman and Aqaba. This is the 851,000 m/day second-largest desalination plant in the world and will account for up to 40% of the nation's drinking water, a €4 billion investment, which improves the water security and quality of life of Jordan.

May 2025: The Aqaba-Amman Water Desalination and Conveyance Project in Jordan seeks to create a sustainable source of drinking water. It consists of extracting seawater from the Gulf of Aqaba, desalination through reverse osmosis, and pumping it 450 kilometers to the north to Amman. To reduce environmental impact, seawater will be extracted beneath the surface, and photovoltaic fields will provide power for the plant as well as pumping processes.

Jan 2025: Jordan inked a deal with a French-Egyptian consortium to construct a $5bn desalination plant, the biggest infrastructure project in the nation. Meridiam, the French lead contractor, has teamed up with Suez, Orascom, and Vinci Grands Projects.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $215.12 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $490.87 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.6% Regions Covered Jordan

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Jordan Water Desalination Market

5.1 Historical Market Trends

5.2 Market Forecast



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Technology

6.2 By Application

6.3 By Water Source

6.4 By Cities

7. Technology

7.1 Reverse Osmosis

7.2 Multi-stage Flash (MSF) Distillation

7.3 Multi-effect (MED) Distillation

7.4 Others

8. Application

8.1 Municipal

8.2 Industrial

8.3 Others

9. Water Source

9.1 Seawater

9.2 Brackish Water

9.3 River Water

9.4 Others

10. Cities

10.1 Amman

10.2 Zarqa

10.3 Irbid

10.4 Russeifa

10.5 Ajloun

10.6 Aqaba

10.7 Rukban

10.8 Madaba

10.9 Rest of Others

11. Plant Capacity & Project Pipeline in Jordan

11.1 Operational Desalination Plants

11.2 Capacity by Plant and Location

11.3 Planned and Upcoming Projects

11.4 Public-Private Partnerships and Investment Analysis

12. Regulatory & Policy Landscape

12.1 National Water Strategy

12.2 Role of MEW (Ministry of Electricity & Water)

12.3 Environmental Regulations and Standards

12.4 Licensing, Project Approvals, and Subsidies

13. Jordan Water Demand & Supply Analysis

13.1 Current and Projected Water Demand by Sector (Residential, Industrial, Agricultural)

13.2 Water Supply Sources: Desalination, Groundwater, Others

13.3 Water Deficit Trends and Future Scenarios

14. Cost & Tariff Structure

14.1 Desalination Cost Breakdown (CapEx, OpEx, Energy)

14.2 Government Subsidies and Pricing Models

14.3 End-user Tariff Structure

15. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

15.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

15.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

15.3 Degree of Competition

15.4 Threat of New Entrants

15.5 Threat of Substitutes

16. SWOT Analysis

16.1 Strength

16.2 Weakness

16.3 Opportunity

16.4 Threats

17. Key Players Analysis

17.1 International Development Enterprises (iDE)

17.2 DowDuPont

17.3 Doosan Group

17.4 Ovivo

17.5 Aquatech

17.6 Veolia

17.7 Guangzhou KangYang Seawater Desalination Equipment Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gjv2na

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment