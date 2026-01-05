$4.9 Bn Flexographic Printing Technology Market Opportunities and Strategies, 2019-2024, 2025-2029, 2034

Dublin, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flexographic Printing Technology Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global flexographic printing technology market reached a valuation of $2.55 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.13% since 2019. This dynamic market is projected to expand to $3.56 billion by 2029 at a rate of 6.89%, and further to $4.89 billion by 2034, reflecting a steady CAGR of 6.57%.

Historical growth was largely driven by soaring demand for sustainable packaging, an expanding textile sector, and increased marketing activities in food and beverage industries. Growth impediments included high initial investment costs and variable raw material pricing. Looking ahead, retail industry expansion, packaging industry growth, and increased agricultural exports are expected to fuel the market, despite potential challenges from stringent environmental regulations and the complexities of maintaining color consistency.

Asia Pacific led the market in 2024 with a 37.36% share, followed closely by North America and Western Europe. Asia Pacific and North America are anticipated to be the fastest-expanding regions, with projected CAGRs of 7.86% and 6.79% respectively. Eastern Europe and Africa are also set to experience significant growth.

The market remains fragmented with numerous players, with the top ten holding 13.35% of the market in 2023. Bobst Group SA leads with a 2.16% share, followed by other key players including Windmoeller & Hoelscher Corporation, Amcor plc, and Mark Andy Inc.

By product type, the market divides into inline, stack type, and central impression type presses. Stack type presses dominated in 2024, while central impression type presses are predicted to be the fastest-growing segment through 2029. Regarding technology, the automatic segment accounted for 60.39% of the market in 2024 and is expected to grow rapidly. Furthermore, the 6 color and above segment in coloring capacity is poised for robust growth, with a CAGR of 9.54% from 2024-2029.

From an application perspective, industrial applications commanded the largest market share in 2024, with print media applications expected to grow swiftly over the coming years.

Key opportunities include stack type presses, automatic technology, and 6 color and above segments. The USA is set for significant gains, contributing $256.41 million to the market by 2029.

Market trends emphasize innovation in high-speed flexo printing machines, automation, and sustainability. Companies are investing in advanced flexo press design and ink supply systems to improve efficiency and sustainability. Strategies also include business expansion through strategic partnerships and new product launches.

To leverage these opportunities, companies should focus on advancing flexographic technologies, expanding in emerging markets, and maintaining competitive pricing. Emphasis on high-speed machines and sustainable packaging will be pivotal, as will participation in trade events and a focus on print media applications.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 341 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.55 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $4.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Global



Report Coverage:

Introduction and Market Characteristics: Insights into market segmentations, product types, technologies, and applications.

Key Trends: Analyzes major global market trends and predicts future market developments.

Growth Analysis and Strategic Framework: Comprehensive analysis using frameworks such as PESTEL, covering market value forecasts and growth drivers.

Regional and Country Analysis: Compares historic and forecasted market values and growth at regional and country levels.

Market Segmentation: Detailed values and growth analyses by product type, technology, and application.

Regional Market Size and Growth: Historic and forecasted market values, with country-specific competitive analysis.

Competitive Landscape: Profiles leading companies, their market shares, and financial comparisons.

Recent Developments: Reports recent market developments and key mergers and acquisitions.

Market Opportunities and Strategies: Offers actionable insights for tapping into growth opportunities across various regions and segments.

Conclusions and Recommendations: Provides strategic recommendations for market players.

Appendix: Includes additional data on NAICS codes, abbreviations, and currency codes.

Markets Covered:

Product Type: Inline, Stack, Central Impression Type Press

Technology: Semi-Automatic, Automatic

Coloring Capacity: 2 Color, 4 Color, 6 Color and Above

Application: Print Media, Office and Admin, Industrial Applications

Companies Featured

The Bobst Group SA

Windmoeller & Hoelscher Corporation

Amcor plc.

Mark Andy Inc.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG.

Koenig & Bauer AG

MPS Systems B.V.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Flint Group

Weigang Technology

Edale

Asahi Photoproducts

Zhejiang Weigang Machinery Co., Ltd

Ruian Loyal Machinery Co., Ltd

DuPont de Nemours, Inc

Fujifilm Corporation

Toray Industries, Inc

Taiyo Kikai Ltd.

Miraclon

Wave Total Printing Solutions

Orion Corp.

Uteco Converting S.p.a.

Hyunjin Ind Co., Ltd

Daeshin Machine Co., Ltd.

Comexi

UVBIZ

Nilpeter

Reproflex3 AB Graphic International (ABG)

XSYS

BOBST

Windmoller & Holscher

Edale Ltd

Pulse Roll Label Products Ltd

Soma Engineering

Chespa Group

KBA-Grafitec

Fujifilm Europe GmbH

Evroflex

UPAK Group of Companies

Flexergis sp. z o.o.

Prograf

KB Folie

DuPont de Nemours Inc

Bobst North America Inc.

ValorFlex Packaging

Flint Group

Eastman Kodak Company

Windmoeller & Hoelscher Corporation

Nilpeter

Barry-Wehmiller

WestRock

Andreson & Vreeland

RotoMetals, Inc.

Wolverine Flexographic, LLC

MPS

Canflexographics Ltd

Karlville Development LLC

ETI Converting Equipment Inc

CPS Canadian Primoflex Systems Inc

Komori Corporation

Flexoplatte

All Printing Resources, Inc.

FlexoPartners Inc.

Nilpeter (Canada)

Flex Essentials Inc.

Etirama, Bobst Group

Comexi Group

Mark Andy Inc.

OMET S.r.l.

Nilpeter Holding A/S

MPS Systems B.V.

Flexocolor S.A.

Tecnocrom S.A.

Cromograf

Indugraficas S.A.S.

Flexocol S.A.S.

Toyo Printing Inks

Mark Andy

NDigitec

AFRA International DMCC

Ajanta Packaging

Printmasters FZ LLC.

Elkassab Foreign Trade Co.

Label?&?Litho

Miraclon

Siyaka

Label Link

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/16lmzt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment