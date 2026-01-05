First Bank Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call

HAMILTON, N.J., Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Bank (Nasdaq Global Market: FRBA) invites participation in a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial and operating performance during its fourth quarter ending on December 31, 2025.

Event: Earnings Conference Call – Fourth Quarter 2025 When: Tuesday, January 27, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

The direct dial number for the call is 1-800-715-9871, toll free, using the access code 2389718. For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available on the Company’s website, www.myfirstbank.com.

The conference call will also be available (listen-only) via the Internet by accessing FRBA conference call. The conference call information is also available by accessing the Company’s web address: www.myfirstbank.com – Investor Relations.



Patrick L. Ryan, President and Chief Executive Officer, Andrew L. Hibshman, Chief Financial Officer, Peter J. Cahill, Chief Lending Officer, and Darleen Gillespie, Chief Retail Banking Officer will provide an overview of fourth quarter 2025 results. The management presentation typically lasts approximately fifteen to thirty minutes, followed by investor questions and discussion. The Company’s fourth quarter results will be released after the market closes on Monday, January 26, 2026 and will also be available in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website.

About First Bank

First Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered bank with a branch network that traverses the New York to Philadelphia corridor and includes a single location in Palm Beach County, Florida. With $4.03 billion in assets as of September 30, 2025, First Bank offers a full range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its markets. First Bank's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market exchange under the symbol “FRBA”.

Contact

Andrew L. Hibshman, Executive Vice President and CFO

(609) 643-0058, andrew.hibshman@firstbanknj.com