Menlo Ventures Announces Promotion of Deborah Carrillo to Partner

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Menlo Ventures , a leading early-stage venture capital firm investing at the forefront of the AI transformation, announced that General Counsel Deborah Carrillo has been promoted to Partner.

Since joining Menlo in 2020 as General Counsel, Deborah has advised the firm across all aspects of the business, including portfolio investments, fundraising, fund structuring, and regulatory compliance. Her counsel has been critical in guiding the firm through complex transactions and ensuring the firm’s continued ability to operate with rigor and integrity.

Prior to Menlo, Deborah was a corporate attorney at Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP, where she advised startups throughout their lifecycle, as well as venture capital funds and corporate venture arms investing in emerging growth companies. While at Pillsbury, she also represented the firm as outside counsel on its portfolio investments, establishing a strong relationship with the firm before formally joining its team.

“Deborah has been a trusted advisor to Menlo Ventures for many years, both as outside counsel and as a member of our team,” said Venky Ganesan, Managing Partner at Menlo Ventures. “She plays a central role in the architecture of the firm shaping our fund structure, governance, LP stewardship, and how we show up to founders. Her judgment and steady leadership are embedded in the way Menlo operates every day. Elevating her to Partner simply formalizes the impact she has already had on the firm and our portfolio.”

In her expanded role, she'll continue advising on fund formation and managing firm-wide initiatives. Her scope extends far beyond traditional responsibilities, connecting the dots between the investment team and the long-term limited partners who have trusted Menlo for decades. As a steward of their assets, Deborah sees her role as supporting the team throughout the entire journey of raising and deploying capital – a responsibility she takes seriously given Menlo’s long-term LP partnerships.



“I am honored to step into the Partner role,” said Deborah Carrillo. “Since joining Menlo in 2020, I have had the privilege of working alongside an exceptional team, remarkable founders, and long-term limited partners who have trusted us for decades. This is an extraordinary moment in technology as AI reshapes industries and creates new opportunities across every sector. I am excited to help the firm navigate this next chapter and continue supporting our partnership and investors as we build for the future.”

Deborah’s promotion underscores Menlo’s commitment to elevating proven leaders whose expertise strengthens the firm’s ability to support founders, investors, and portfolio companies.

