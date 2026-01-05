Cold Chain Market Trends, Investment Opportunities and Strategies 2025-2030 - Rising Adoption of Cold Chain Solutions in E-Commerce and Grocery Delivery Expands Market Potential

Dublin, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cold Chain - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Cold Chain was valued at US$312.4 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$447.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2030.







The growth in the cold chain market is driven by several factors, including the rising demand for temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals, the expansion of global food supply chains, and the increasing adoption of e-commerce in grocery delivery. The pharmaceutical industry, particularly the need for efficient vaccine distribution, is a major growth driver, as cold chain solutions are essential for maintaining the efficacy of biologics and vaccines.

The globalization of food production and consumption is also driving demand for cold chain logistics, as companies seek to deliver fresh produce, dairy, and seafood across long distances. Additionally, innovations in temperature monitoring and packaging are enhancing the reliability and efficiency of the cold chain, further fueling market growth.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Cold Chain market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.

Temperature Type (Frozen, Chilled); Application (Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Fruits & Vegetables, Fish, Meat, & Seafood, Bakery & Confectionery, Other Applications). Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Frozen Temperature segment, which is expected to reach US$314.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.4%. The Chilled Temperature segment is also set to grow at 5.7% CAGR over the analysis period.

Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Frozen Temperature segment, which is expected to reach US$314.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.4%. The Chilled Temperature segment is also set to grow at 5.7% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $84.3 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 5.8% CAGR to reach $70.3 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as AGRO Merchants, Al-Rai Logistica K.S.C, Americold Logistics, Barloworld Limited, Brothers General Transport LLC and more.

Some of the 33 companies featured in this Cold Chain market report include:

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 171 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $312.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $447.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy

How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind

Global Economic Update

Cold Chain - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Temperature-Sensitive Products Spurs Growth in Cold Chain Market

Technological Advancements in Refrigeration and Monitoring Solutions Strengthen Business Case for Cold Chain Adoption

Growing Use of Cold Chain in Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Sectors Expands Addressable Market

Expansion of Cold Chain in Food and Beverage Industries Fuels Market Growth

Increasing Focus on Reducing Food Waste and Ensuring Product Freshness Drives Demand for Cold Chain Solutions

Technological Innovations in IoT and Real-Time Temperature Monitoring Propel Cold Chain Market Expansion

Rising Adoption of Cold Chain Solutions in E-Commerce and Grocery Delivery Expands Market Potential

Growing Use of Cold Chain in Biologics, Vaccines, and Perishables Expands Market Opportunities

Increasing Demand for Frozen and Processed Foods Expands Addressable Market for Cold Chain Services

Technological Advancements in Energy-Efficient Refrigeration Systems Propel Market Growth

Rising Focus on Sustainability and Reducing Carbon Footprint in Cold Chain Operations Expands Market Potential

Expansion of Cold Chain in Agriculture and Floriculture Industries Fuels Market Growth

