Car Donation Foundation Reaches 100,000 Vehicle Donations Milestone

Car Donation Foundation, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) vehicle donation organization, proudly announces a historic milestone: 100,000 vehicles donated since its inception. Operating under the names Wheels For Wishes, Vehicles For Veterans, and Animal Car Donation, the organization has transformed these vehicle donations into more than $186 million in charitable support for Make-A-Wish chapters, American veterans charities, and animal rescue organizations across the United States.

This achievement represents not just vehicles processed, but lives changed. Each of the 100,000 donated cars, trucks, motorcycles, RVs, boats, and other vehicles has been converted into meaningful support for children facing critical illnesses, veterans transitioning to civilian life, and animals in need of rescue and care.

"Reaching 100,000 vehicle donations is a testament to the generosity of Americans who chose to turn their unwanted vehicles into funds for worthy charities," Loren Dorshow, Executive Director of Car Donation Foundation, said. "Every single one of these 100,000 donations represents someone who decided that giving back was more important than the convenience of selling or junking their vehicle. We are profoundly grateful to our donors, our charity partners, and our dedicated team for making this milestone possible. Having surpassed $175 million in lifetime donations earlier this year, we see clearly that vehicle donation is a powerful force for good in communities nationwide."

Wheels For Wishes' purpose is granting dreams for children with critical illnesses. As the flagship program of Car Donation Foundation, Wheels For Wishes has become one of the largest supporters of Make-A-Wish chapters throughout the United States. Since 2010, the program has donated the proceeds from car donations to participating Make-A-Wish chapters, helping grant thousands of wishes for children diagnosed with critical illnesses.

The impact of these vehicle donations extends far beyond simple financial support. When a family donates their vehicle to Wheels For Wishes, the proceeds fund once-in-a-lifetime experiences that provide hope during the most challenging times. Children get to meet their heroes, visit dream destinations like Disney World or Hawaii, receive special gifts they've always wanted, or experience adventures that seemed impossible given their medical conditions.

Medical research consistently shows that wish experiences have profound effects on children's physical and emotional health. Wishes provide something to look forward to during difficult treatments, boost emotional resilience, and create cherished family memories that last forever. Parents report that wishes give their children renewed strength to face medical challenges, while siblings benefit from experiencing joy and normalcy during otherwise difficult family circumstances.

Make-A-Wish chapters across the country depend on community support to grant these life-changing wishes. Vehicle donations through Wheels For Wishes provide consistent, substantial funding that enables local chapters to serve more children in their communities. From small rural communities to major metropolitan areas, donated vehicles become wish experiences that transform lives.

The Wheels For Wishes program serves Make-A-Wish chapters in communities nationwide, ensuring that vehicle donation proceeds stay local and benefit children in the donor's own community. This localized approach creates strong community connections and allows donors to see the direct impact of their generosity on children in their area.

Vehicles For Veterans' purpose is supporting those who served. Vehicles For Veterans addresses the critical needs of American military veterans through partnerships with established veterans service organizations across the United States. The program supports a comprehensive network of veterans charities including Oscar Mike Foundation, Fisher House Foundation, Gary Sinise Foundation, K9s For Warriors, Hope For The Warriors, Operation Homefront, and numerous other respected organizations dedicated to serving those who sacrificed for our nation.

The challenges facing American veterans are diverse and complex. Many veterans struggle with service-connected disabilities, mental health issues including PTSD and traumatic brain injury, homelessness, unemployment, and the difficult transition from military to civilian life. Vehicles For Veterans helps address these challenges by funding programs that provide tangible, life-changing support.

Vehicle donation proceeds fund adaptive homes and equipment for severely wounded veterans, allowing them to live independently despite catastrophic injuries. The program supports service dog organizations that train rescue dogs to assist veterans with PTSD, mobility challenges, and other disabilities. These service dogs become constant companions that quite literally save lives by providing emotional support and performing critical daily tasks.

Mental health services funded through Vehicles For Veterans provide counseling, therapy, and crisis intervention for veterans struggling with invisible wounds of war. These services help veterans heal, rebuild relationships with their families, and successfully reintegrate into their communities. Emergency financial assistance helps military families facing housing insecurity, unexpected medical bills, or other financial crises that threaten their stability.

Employment and education programs funded through vehicle donations help veterans transition to meaningful civilian careers. Job training, career counseling, and educational scholarships enable veterans to build new lives after military service, supporting themselves and their families with dignity and purpose.

The impact extends beyond individual veterans to their families and communities. When veterans receive the support they need to thrive, entire families benefit. Strong, healthy veterans contribute to their communities through employment, volunteerism, and civic engagement, creating ripples of positive impact that extend far beyond the initial vehicle donation.

Animal Car Donation's purpose is saving lives and finding forever homes. Animal Car Donation supports animal rescue organizations dedicated to saving, rehabilitating, and rehoming animals in need. The program partners with respected animal rescue organizations including Muttville Senior Dog Rescue, The Bond Between, Bitty Kitty Brigade, and Animal Haven, ensuring that vehicle donation proceeds fund comprehensive animal welfare programs across the country.

These partner organizations address diverse animal welfare needs. Muttville Senior Dog Rescue in San Francisco specializes in rescuing senior dogs who are often overlooked in traditional shelters, providing them with medical care, comfortable foster homes, and the opportunity to spend their golden years in loving environments. The organization's cage-free facility and extensive foster network ensure that senior dogs receive individualized attention and care.

Bitty Kitty Brigade in the Twin Cities focuses on the most vulnerable animal population—orphaned neonatal kittens ages 0-6 weeks. These tiny kittens require round-the-clock specialized care including temperature regulation, frequent bottle feeding, and intensive medical attention. The organization's volunteer network provides life-saving foster care that gives these fragile babies a chance to survive and thrive.

Animal Haven in New York City provides shelter, medical care, and adoption services for abandoned cats and dogs throughout the Tri-State area. The organization also runs educational programs promoting responsible pet ownership and humane treatment of animals, addressing the root causes of animal homelessness and neglect.

The Bond Between focuses on strengthening and celebrating the human-animal bond through education, therapy animal programs, and community outreach. Their work recognizes that the relationships between people and their pets have profound effects on emotional well-being and quality of life for both humans and animals.

Vehicle donation proceeds fund the essential operations that make this life-saving work possible—veterinary care, shelter operations, foster care support, specialized equipment, and adoption programs. Every donated vehicle becomes food for hungry animals, medical care for sick and injured pets, warm shelter during harsh weather, and the resources needed to find loving forever homes.

Car Donation Foundation has refined the vehicle donation process to be as simple and convenient as possible for donors. The organization accepts cars, trucks, SUVs, motorcycles, RVs, boats, and many other vehicle types in almost any condition on a case-by-case basis. Vehicles don't need to be running—the organization provides free towing anywhere for accepted vehicle donations in the United States.

The donation process begins with a simple phone call or online form submission. Donors provide basic information about their vehicle, and Car Donation Foundation helps handle everything else—scheduling free pickup, managing title transfers, and processing the vehicle through optimal sales channels to maximize charitable proceeds. After the vehicle is sold, donors receive a tax-deductible receipt that can be used when filing taxes, providing financial benefits alongside the satisfaction of charitable giving.

This streamlined approach has made vehicle donation accessible to millions of Americans who want to support charitable causes while disposing of unwanted vehicles. Rather than dealing with the hassle of selling vehicles privately, managing repairs, or settling for low junkyard prices, donors can make a meaningful charitable impact with minimal effort.

As Car Donation Foundation celebrates the milestone of 100,000 vehicle donations and more than $175 million raised for charity, the organization remains focused on expanding its impact in the years ahead. The need for support among Make-A-Wish chapters, veterans charities, and animal rescue organizations continues to grow, and vehicle donation provides a sustainable funding source that benefits communities nationwide.

"Every vehicle donation matters," Dorshow emphasized. "Whether it's someone's first car, or a family vehicle that served them for years—each donation contributes to something larger than itself. Together, these 100,000 donations have created waves of positive change across America, and we're just getting started."

