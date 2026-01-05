Dysphagia Management Market Outlook to 2030: Increasing Use of Dysphagia Management in Oncology and Palliative Care Expands Market Opportunities

Dublin, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dysphagia Management - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Dysphagia Management was valued at US$5.6 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$7.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the dysphagia management market is driven by several factors, reflecting a convergence of demographic shifts, technological advancements, and increased awareness. Aging populations worldwide are a primary driver, as the prevalence of dysphagia increases with age, necessitating more comprehensive care strategies. Advances in medical diagnostic techniques and treatment technologies also contribute to market expansion, enabling more precise and effective management of dysphagia.

Additionally, growing awareness and training among healthcare professionals about the importance of early diagnosis and management are boosting demand for training services and specialized products. Consumer behavior, particularly the demand for higher-quality and more palatable dysphagia-friendly products, also fuels innovation and growth in this sector, highlighting its dynamic nature and the ongoing need for effective solutions.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Dysphagia Management market, presented in terms of market value (USD). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.

Segments: Product (Nutritional Solutions, Feeding Tubes, Drugs); Indication (Oropharyngeal Dysphagia, Esophageal Dysphagia).

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Nutritional Solutions segment, which is expected to reach US$4.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.2%. The Feeding Tubes segment is also set to grow at 3.9% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $1.5 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 4.4% CAGR to reach $1.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030. In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as AstraZeneca PLC, BARD, A Becton, Dickinson Company, Cipla Ltd., Cook Medical, Inc., Eisai Co., Ltd. and more.

Coverage of players such as AstraZeneca PLC, BARD, A Becton, Dickinson Company, Cipla Ltd., Cook Medical, Inc., Eisai Co., Ltd. and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the 41 companies featured in this Dysphagia Management market report include:

AstraZeneca PLC

BARD, A Becton, Dickinson Company

Cipla Ltd.

Cook Medical, Inc.

Eisai Co. Ltd.

Kent Precision Foods Group Inc.

Nestle Health Science SA

Nutricia Ltd.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Global

Market Overview

Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy

Dysphagia Management - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025

Global Economic Update

Market Trends & Drivers

Growing Awareness of Swallowing Disorders Drives Demand for Dysphagia Management Solutions

Increasing Focus on Geriatric Care and Aging Populations Strengthens Business Case for Dysphagia Management

Growing Use of Thickening Agents and Nutritional Supplements in Dysphagia Management Drives Market Demand

Technological Innovations in Non-Invasive Therapies and Exercises Propel Adoption in Dysphagia Management

Growing Applications of Dysphagia Management in Post-Stroke Rehabilitation Drive Market Expansion

Advances in Digital Health and Telemedicine Propel Growth in Remote Dysphagia Management Programs

Increasing Use of Dysphagia Management in Oncology and Palliative Care Expands Market Opportunities

