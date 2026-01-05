Ageas announces intragroup repurchase of own shares

In accordance with articles 8:4 and 8:6 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 implementing the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations, ageas SA/NV announces that on 31 December 2025, after market close, it repurchased 740,476 own shares from Ageasfinlux S.A., an indirect subsidiary. These shares represent the underlying shares of ageas SA/NV stemming from the exchange of the FRESH securities held by Ageasfinlux S.A.1.

The repurchase was carried out via an intragroup transaction that was not executed in the central order book of a regulated market or an MTF. The shares were repurchased at a price of EUR 59.80 per share, being the closing price on the day of the repurchase. The purpose of the share buy-back is to complete the unwind of the FRESH securities repurchased from the market.

Ageas is a listed and Belgian rooted international insurance Group with a heritage spanning of 200 years. It offers Retail and Business customers Life and Non-Life insurance products designed to suit their specific needs, today and tomorrow, and is also engaged in reinsurance activities. As one of Europe's larger insurance companies, Ageas concentrates its activities in Europe and Asia, which together make up the major part of the global insurance market. It operates successful insurance businesses in Belgium, the UK, Portugal, Türkiye, China, Malaysia, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Singapore, and the Philippines through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries and long-term partnerships with strong financial institutions and key distributors. Ageas ranks among the market leaders in the countries in which it operates. It represents a staff force of about 50,000 people and reported annual inflows of EUR 18.5 billion in 2024.

1 For more details on the exchange of the FRESH securities, please refer to the press release of the press release of Ageasfinlux S.A. of 1 July 2025.

Attachment