Media relations:

Victoire Grux

Tel.: +33 6 04 52 16 55

E-mail: victoire.grux@capgemini.com

Investor relations:

Vincent Biraud

Tel.: +33 1 47 54 50 87

E-mail: vincent.biraud@capgemini.com

Change in the composition of the Board of Directors

Paris, January 5, 2026 – Meeting on January 5, 2026, the Board of Directors of Capgemini SE took due note of Ms. Megan Clarken‘s resignation as a director and decided to appoint by co-option1 a new director, Ms. Lila Tretikov, following a proposal by the Ethics and Governance committee.

Ms. Lila Tretikov, a French and American national, is currently Head of AI Strategy, at New Enterprise Associates, Inc., a global venture capital firm. She will bring to the Board her technological skills and her expertise in Artificial Intelligence as well as business transformation through technology.

The Board considers Ms. Lila Tretikov to be independent pursuant to the criteria of the AFEP-MEDEF Code to which the Company refers.

Ms. Lila Tretikov’s nomination is effective from January 5, 2026. This nomination is in line with the Board’s ambition to enrich the diversity of its profiles and deepen its industry expertise.

The Board of Directors warmly thanked Ms. Megan Clarken for her contribution to the work of the Board and the Strategy & CSR Committee on which she sat.

As of January 5, 2026, the Board of Directors therefore comprises 15 directors, including two directors representing employees and one director representing employee shareholders. 83% of its members are independent2, 40% have international profiles and 42% are women2.

BIOGRAPHY

Ms. Lila Tretikov

Ms. Tretikov is a leading expert on Artificial Intelligence and innovation-driven business transformation. Since 2024, she has been Partner, and Head of AI Strategy, at New Enterprise Associates, Inc., a global venture capital firm based in Silicon Valley.

Ms. Tretikov studied computer science (specializing in AI) and visual art at the University of California, Berkeley.

Prior to joining New Enterprise Associates, Ms. Tretikov was employed by Microsoft Corporation since 2018. She notably held the position of Corporate Vice President & Deputy Chief Technology Officer from April 2020 to January 2024, driving large-scale AI transformation.

Previously, Ms. Tretikov served as Senior Vice President of Engie SA, a multinational energy company, and Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman of the Terrawatt Initiative, a non-profit corporation launched by Engie, Total, IBM, and other multinationals to accelerate decarbonization of global industries. She was previously Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of The Wikimedia Foundation and Wikipedia Endowment, which support Wikipedia.

Ms. Tretikov sits on the Board of Directors of UBS Group AG, Volvo Car Corporation, and Xylem Inc.

About Capgemini

Capgemini is an AI-powered global business and technology transformation partner, delivering tangible business value. We imagine the future of organizations and make it real with AI, technology and people. With our strong heritage of nearly 60 years, we are a responsible and diverse group of 420,000 team members in more than 50 countries. We deliver end-to-end services and solutions with our deep industry expertise and strong partner ecosystem, leveraging our capabilities across strategy, technology, design, engineering and business operations. The Group reported 2024 global revenues of €22.1 billion.

Make it real | www.capgemini.com

1 Ms. Lila Tretikov will serve the remainder of Ms. Clarken’s mandate until 2027 at the AGM convened to approve the 2026 statutory accounts. Ms. Megan Clarken left her position on December 31, 2025.

2 The Directors representing employees and employee shareholders are not taken into account in calculating this percentage, in accordance with the provisions of the AFEP-MEDEF Code and the French Commercial Code.

Attachment