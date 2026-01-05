AI-Powered Fleet-Management Software Market Outlook 2025-2030: Expansion of E-Commerce Elevates Need for Precision in Last-Mile Delivery

Dublin, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI-Powered Fleet-Management Software - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for AI-Powered Fleet-Management Software was valued at US$5.2 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$14.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.7% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the AI-powered fleet management software market is driven by several factors, including increasing pressure on fleet operators to enhance operational efficiencies and reduce environmental impact. As global emphasis on sustainability grows, AI-driven optimizations that reduce fuel consumption and emissions become particularly valuable. Additionally, the expanding regulatory landscape around vehicle emissions and driver hours is compelling fleet operators to adopt sophisticated management solutions that ensure compliance more reliably and with less administrative burden.

Technological advancements that lower the cost of AI components, like sensors and processors, also contribute to broader adoption. Moreover, as consumer behavior increasingly favors companies committed to sustainability and safety, businesses are motivated to invest in AI to maintain a competitive edge. This consumer-driven demand for responsible business practices ensures the continued growth and evolution of AI in fleet management.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the AI-Powered Fleet-Management Software market, presented in terms of market value. The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.

Segments: Deployment (On-Premise Deployment, Cloud Deployment).

Deployment (On-Premise Deployment, Cloud Deployment). Geographic Regions/Countries: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the On-Premise Deployment segment, which is expected to reach US$7.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 17.8%. The Cloud Deployment segment is also set to grow at 19.6% CAGR over the analysis period.

Understand the significant growth trajectory of the On-Premise Deployment segment, which is expected to reach US$7.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 17.8%. The Cloud Deployment segment is also set to grow at 19.6% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $1.4 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 24.4% CAGR to reach $3.4 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030. In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the 36 companies featured in this AI-Powered Fleet-Management Software market report include:

AnyConnect

Azuga

Fleet Complete

Geotab, Inc.

GoFleet

Gomotive

Inseego Corporation

Mix by Powerfleet

Netradyne

PowerFleet

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 174 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $14.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.7% Regions Covered Global

Market Overview

Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy

How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind

Global Economic Update

AI-Powered Fleet-Management Software - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025

Market Trends & Drivers

Integration of AI Enhances Real-Time Decision Making in Fleet Operations

Rising Demand for Fuel Efficiency Spurs Adoption of AI for Route Optimization

Expansion of E-Commerce Elevates Need for Precision in Last-Mile Delivery

Environmental Regulations Propel Use of AI to Monitor Emission and Fuel Usage

Growing Focus on Driver Safety Strengthens Deployment of Predictive Analytics

Increased Use of IoT Devices Drives Innovations in Vehicle Telematics

Advancements in Machine Learning Bolster Predictive Maintenance Capabilities

Economic Pressure on Logistics Companies Accelerates Demand for Cost-Effective Solutions

Rising Insurance Costs Propel Adoption of AI to Reduce Risk and Liability

Global Expansion of Fleet Operations Generates Need for Scalable Management Solutions

Cybersecurity Concerns Drive Development of Secure AI Fleet Management Systems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5ymsoe

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment