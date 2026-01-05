Plum Tree Launches 2026 with Expanded Access to Mental Health Care for Children and Adolescents

ST. CHARLES, Ill., Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As families enter the new year, Plum Tree Psychology, a child and adolescent behavioral health practice serving Kane County and surrounding communities, is expanding access to care in response to the growing mental health needs of children, teens, and families.

January is historically one of the busiest times of year for pediatric mental health services, as academic pressure, anxiety, mood concerns, and learning challenges often surface or intensify following the holiday break. In anticipation of this annual surge, Plum Tree Psychology has increased appointment availability and service capacity to help families access timely support when it matters most.

“Families are telling us they want help sooner, not months down the road,” said David Savoia, Practice Manager at Plum Tree. “As we begin 2026, our focus is on reducing barriers to care and ensuring children and adolescents receive the support they need as early as possible.”

Expanding Access While Preserving Personalized Care

Plum Tree’s 2026 expansion includes a new office build-out, increased clinical availability and continued investment in comprehensive services for children and adolescents, including therapy, psychological and neuropsychological evaluations, and collaborative care with schools and pediatric providers.

While the practice continues to grow, leadership emphasizes that its core mission remains unchanged: providing individualized, multidisciplinary care in a supportive and welcoming environment.

“Growth only matters if it improves the experience for families,” Savoia added. “Our goal is to expand responsibly so children feel known, parents feel supported, and care never feels rushed or impersonal.”

Meeting a Rising Community Need

Local educators and healthcare providers report increasing emotional, behavioral, and learning-related concerns among students, particularly during the winter months. By expanding access at the start of the year, Plum Tree aims to help families address challenges before they escalate and to support children in both their emotional well-being and academic success.

Plum Tree also plans to continue strengthening partnerships with schools, pediatric practices, and community organizations throughout 2026 to promote early identification and coordinated care.

About Plum Tree

Plum Tree Psychology is a child and adolescent behavioral health practice dedicated to supporting the emotional, developmental, and psychological well-being of children, teens, and families. Serving Kane County and surrounding communities, Plum Tree provides evidence-based therapy, psychological and neuropsychological evaluations, and collaborative care designed to meet families where they are.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0294f40f-1343-44a6-9cb3-205b7ad0ceb3

Contact information: hello@theplumtree.net / https://www.theplumtree.net/