Bernin, on January 5, 2026

INFORMATION RELATING TO THE TOTAL NUMBER

OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES

FORMING THE SHARE CAPITAL

(Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code

and article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French financial markets authority (AMF))

Corporate name and address of the company: SOITEC

Parc Technologique des Fontaines - Chemin des Franques

38190 Bernin (FRANCE)

Statement date Total number of shares forming the share capital Total number of voting rights 12/31/2025 35,772,015(1) Number of theoretical (gross) voting rights (2): 45,785,563 Number of exercisable (net) voting rights (3): 45,695,615

(1) 35,772,015 ordinary shares of €2.00 par value each, listed on the Euronext Paris regulated market under ISIN code FR0013227113 and the mnemonic “SOI”.

(2) The total number of theoretical voting rights (or “gross” voting rights) is used as the basis for calculating the crossing of shareholding thresholds. In accordance with article 223-11 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers - AMF), this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which single or double voting rights are attached, including shares without voting rights (for example, treasury shares, liquidity contract, etc.).

(3) The total number of exercisable voting rights (or “net” voting rights) is calculated after taking into account the number of shares entitled to double voting rights, and after deduction of the shares without voting rights (for example, treasury shares, liquidity contract, etc.).

About Soitec

Soitec (Euronext - Tech Leaders), a world leader in innovative semiconductor materials, has been developing cutting-edge products delivering both technological performance and energy efficiency for over 30 years. From its global headquarters in France, Soitec is expanding internationally with its unique solutions, and generated sales of 0.9 billion Euros in fiscal year 2024-2025. Soitec occupies a key position in the semiconductor value chain, serving three main strategic markets: Mobile Communications, Automotive and Industrial, and Edge and Cloud AI. The company relies on the talent and diversity of more than 2,200 employees, representing 50 different nationalities, working at its sites in Europe, the United States and Asia. Nearly 4,300 patents have been registered by Soitec.

Soitec, SmartSiC™ and Smart Cut™ are registered trademarks of Soitec.

For more information: https://www.soitec.com/en/ and follow us on LinkedIn and X: @Soitec_Official

