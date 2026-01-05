Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges Integer Holdings Corporation Investors to Act: Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

NEW YORK, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized investor-rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Integer securities between July 25, 2024 and October 22, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/ITGR.

Integer Case Details

The Complaint alleges that, during the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose that:

Integer materially overstated its competitive position within the growing EP manufacturing market; despite Integer’s claims of strong visibility into customer demand, the Company was experiencing a sustained deterioration in sales relating to two of its EP devices; in turn, Integer mischaracterized its EP devices as a long-term growth driver for the Company’s C&V segment; as a result of the above, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

What's Next for Integer Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: bgandg.com/ITGR. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911 . If you suffered a loss in Integer you have until February 9, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis.

