Playing For Change Honors The Doors’ 60th Anniversary With Global “Riders on the Storm” Song Around The World

Featuring John Densmore, Robby Krieger, a tribute to Ray Manzarek, the vocals of Jim Morrison, Lukas & Micah Nelson, Sierra Ferrell, Rami Jaffee, Don Was and over 20 artists across eight countries.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playing For Change, a Certified B Corp (Social Purpose Corporation) dedicated to inspiring and connecting the world through music, proudly announces the January 9, 2026 premiere of “Riders on the Storm” Song Around The World, a global collaboration honoring the 60th anniversary of The Doors, on Rolling Stone and the Playing For Change YouTube channel and website . Uniting legendary band members John Densmore and Robby Krieger, a heartfelt tribute to Ray Manzarek, and the enduring vocals of Jim Morrison, this reimagined performance brings this iconic song into a new era—one defined by connection, resilience, and the unifying power of music.

This Song Around The World features Lukas and Micah Nelson, Sierra Ferrell, Rami Jaffee (Foo Fighters), and Don Was with over 20 musicians and dancers from eight countries, weaving together a sonic and visual journey that transcends borders. “Riders on the Storm” reminds us that music remains one of humanity’s most powerful forces for unity.

“Vocally, Lukas Nelson filled Jim Morrison's leather pants quite well! Ray would be proud of the way Rami Jaffee 'channeled' the piano solo. Mark Johnson masterminded a beautiful video," said John Densmore.

“Anytime Densmore and I get together with our instruments, it always works out well. I loved the final cut…seeing all the players on screen. I’d like to thank everyone for their participation for such a special cause. Luckily, it’s never difficult to find great players to play Doors songs,” said Robby Krieger.

From the first beat of the Lakota Drum Group, grounding the song in ancestral rhythm, this performance marks a full-circle moment in support of the Wicahpi Olowan Music Program, the first Playing For Change Foundation music program established in America serving Indigenous youth and communities, in partnership with the Indigenous-led non-profit First Peoples Fund. To further uplift the program, a limited-edition “Riders on the Storm” Song Around The World T-shirt and hat, created in collaboration with The Doors and Playing For Change, will be available on the PFC website , with all proceeds benefiting the Wicahpi Olowan Program.

“From the very beginning of this journey we knew we were making something powerful. It’s the music that transcends borders and the walls between us in ways nothing else can,” said Mark Johnson, co-founder of Playing For Change.

“Riders on the Storm” Song Around The World made its exclusive debut in theaters worldwide December 2025 alongside the re-release of Tom DiCillo’s GRAMMY® Award-Winning The Doors documentary film When You’re Strange, narrated by Johnny Depp, offering audiences a rare immersive experience honoring the band’s history and influence.

A fan who attended a screening shared, “I thought the song couldn't be topped, until I saw this video.”

This performance is a cross-cultural celebration of a timeless classic and honors the legacy of artistic liberation, expression, and unity that defined The Doors’ sound and message.

About Playing For Change

Playing For Change (PFC) was created to unify the world through the power of music. The primary focus of PFC is to record and film musicians performing in their natural environments and combine their talents and cultural power in innovative videos called Songs Around The World. To date, PFC has produced over 400 videos, recorded over 1,400 musicians in 65 countries and touched the hearts of over 3 billion viewers through music videos, performances and school programs.

Through 20 years of spreading peace through music, Playing For Change has been honored to partner with the United Nations, The White House and the Winter Olympics, collaborated with legendary musicians such as, Ringo Starr, Bono, John Paul Jones, Slash, Keith Richards, Susan Tedeschi and more, and appeared on CNN, The Tonight Show and Rolling Stone. Playing For Change is also the proud 2019 recipient of the prestigious Polar Music Prize.

To learn more about PFC, visit: https://playingforchange.com

To learn more about the work of the PFC Foundation, visit: http://www.playingforchange.org



Playing For Change Press Contact:

Adrienne Mari’ya Dennis

adrienne@playingforchange.com



About The Doors

With an intoxicating, genre-blending sound, provocative and uncompromising songs, and the mesmerizing power of singer Jim Morrison’s poetry and presence, The Doors had a transformative impact not only on popular music but on popular culture. Sixty years after their formation, The Doors’ music and legacy are more influential than ever. Helmed by Jim Morrison (vocals), Ray Manzarek (keyboard), Robby Krieger (guitar) and John Densmore (drums), The Doors exploded onto the scene through timeless classics such as “Light My Fire,” “Break on Through (To the Other Side),” and “Riders on the Storm,” ultimately releasing six studio albums. Icons of rebellion and creative freedom, The Doors have sold over 100 million albums. The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1993 and later received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2007. www.thedoors.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e1084ab2-c280-45f8-9c93-58cbc6c1dbc3

